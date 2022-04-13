Charlize Theron Will Help Bring DC Comics’ Queer Aqualad Story To HBO Max

The DC Universe continues to expand on HBO Max, and it has an Oscar winner attached to its next project: Charlize Theron is on board to executive produce You Brought Me the Ocean, a series adaptation of the graphic novel based on Aquaman characters.

This news comes courtesy of Deadline. The new project from the Mad Max: Fury Road star joins other DC properties with HBO Max shows in the works, including The Batman’s Penguin spin-off, starring Colin Farrell.

The DC young adult graphic novel You Brought Me the Ocean was written by Alex Sanchez with art by Jul Maroh; it’s a new interpretation of Aquaman’s sidekick Aqualad that centres around Jake Hyde, a teen who has always felt a connection to the ocean but lives in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, which is pretty far from the coast. Turns out that’s on purpose, as his mother fled to the desert town to get away from Jake’s father — but told her son his dad drowned to push him away from the truth about his past. (And you can maybe see why: he’s really the son of eco-terrorist Black Manta, who genetically altered his child with sealife DNA.) But Jake can’t fight his inclinations toward the sea — something he must deal with alongside other coming-of-age dilemmas, like figuring how to come out to his crush Kenny and applying to college in Miami, but not letting his mum and best friend Maria know. And then there’s the little matter of the blue markings on his skin that glow when he comes into contact with water.

There’s no word on whether a You Brought Me the Ocean series might tie into the current Aquaman film franchise, which stars Yayah Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. While this show is too early in production to know, it would be cool if we got some sort of set-up for this version of Aqualad in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in 2023.