DreamHack Melbourne Tickets Will Go On Sale This Thursday

Tickets to the first-ever DreamHack Melbourne esports festival will go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 10 am AEST.

The first DreamHack Melbourne tickets will go to fans subscribed to the festival’s newsletter. Newsletter subscribers will get 24-hours of early access, starting at 10 am AEST on Wednesday, April 6. This allocation of early-bird tickets will be limited but will include the BYOC LAN Pass and the DreamHack Melbourne Founders Pass. You can sign up for the newsletter here if you’re especially keen, or just hang out for general sale tickets to go up on Thursday.

The DreamHack Melbourne festival replaces the Melbourne Esports Open, which was shuttered following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is DreamHack Melbourne?

DreamHack Melbourne will be held at Melbourne and Olympic Parks from September 2-4, 2022. The BYOC LAN tournament will be held at Tennis HQ. The LCO League of Legends Circuit Oceania and the Halo Championship Series ANZ Finals will be held at Margaret Court Arena. ESL Challenger #50 CS:GO will be at Rod Laver Arena. The festival will also host “a number of other on-site gaming activities across the precinct, featuring everything from tabletop games to local independent game studios.”

DreamHack Melbourne tickets will be available via Ticketek. Pricing is as follows

Pricing

Adults (15+) Single Day Pass: $50

Adults (15+) Festival Pass: $109

Children (7-14) Festival Pass: $65

BYOC (Bring Your Own Computer) Festival Pass: $155

Founders Pass Add-on: $50