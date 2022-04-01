EB Games’ April Fool’s Joke Is A Hoodie Covered In Sale Stickers That’s Actually For Sale

EB Games loves a practical April Fool’s Day joke.

This year’s April Fool’s gag is a line of apparel called Big Mood. Each piece — a wearable blanket hoodie and socks — features the store’s well-known SALE signage. All proceeds from the sale of the Big Mood collection go straight to the Starlight Children’s Foundation, EB’s longtime charity partner.

I’ll be honest, that hoodie looks comfy as hell and the temperature is dropping in Melbourne. I could genuinely be tempted to pick one up.

If you’d like to grab one of these items and support a good cause, you’ll only have today (April 1, 2022) to do it! Supplies are limited and EB says that once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Head over to the EB Games website here to grab yours.

This isn’t the first time EB Games has run an April Fool’s joke that turned out to be real. It’s actually quite fond of running a similar program each year, turning its latest joke into a product it use as a charity drive.

What EB Games has done here is come up with exactly the kind of April Fool’s Day joke we can get behind. It’s fun, self-aware, doesn’t actually try to trick anyone, and all the proceeds go to a foundation that can use it to do some good in the world.

GG EB, well played.