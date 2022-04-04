Elden Ring Boss Radahn Back To Kicking Players’ Asses After Accidentally Being Nerfed

One of Elden Ring’s toughest bosses just got harder, again. FromSoftware released a small patch overnight to buff Starscourge Radahn after the game’s massive 1.03 patch accidentally weakened some of the demigod’s attacks. Some Elden Ring players are already rejoicing, because if there’s one thing they love it’s getting mercilessly stomped.

The unofficial boss of Redmane Castle, Starscourge Radahn pelts you with arrows, multi-hit combos, and a range of gravity energy attacks to punish greed and sloppiness. He’s already become a legendary meme within the Elden Ring community for being both amazing and utterly bullshit. If you faced him between March 17 and yesterday, however, you weren’t facing him at full strength thanks to a mysterious bug. Patch 1.03.3, which went live April 4 on console and PC, corrects that.

“Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss ‘Starscourge Radahn’ in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced,” the note reads.

While FromSoftware’s patch notes remain vague, players were able to pick out some changes to Radahn shortly after update 1.03 originally came out. Notably, damage from melee and some other attacks appeared reduced, and his hitboxes for connecting with attacks were also smaller. No longer.

There are a couple of unique aspects to the Radahn fight, chief among them the fact that a bunch of famous warriors within the game’s fictional universe are summoned to fight alongside you. This helps distract Radahn so players sneak in damage without immediately getting clobbered. It also means Radahn is built to take on an entire squad. There are also classic Souls moments like the way he vanishes into the air midway through the fight only to crash back down to earth moments later raining death and destruction.

But because of the accidental nerf, many players recently trounced Radahn without realising they’d been given an extra helping hand. “I beat him 2nd try on first playthough… i didnt know he was nerfed.. i thought i was lucky,” wrote one player on the Elden Ring subreddit. “Defeated him on my third attempt, I also didn’t know this lol,” wrote another.

Some players considered Radahn much too easy, especially on second playthroughs. “40 years from now: ‘gather, grandchildren, and hear the tale of my epic duel with pre-nerf Radahn, the Scourge of the Stars,’” quipped one shortly after the nerf was discovered. Now whether they wanted to or not, everyone else can bask in the glory of the Radahn beatdown as it was apparently intended.