Elden Ring Invader Finds Jesus, Satan Hangin’ Out Together

There’s no shortage of bizarre players to encounter in Elden Ring. From ”Will Smith” invading just to slap people to nightmarish multiplayer confrontations, the Lands Between is full of curious and strange discoveries. But I wasn’t expecting to stumble upon the most blasphemous run-in yet: a Redditor had a chance, in-the-flesh meeting with Jesus and Satan, with a twist ending that left me pretty weak.

In Mar_Reddit’s four-minute video, which you can catch here, the Redditor has just invaded another game near the start of the Limgrave region when, just up ahead, they run into an iconic duo. The son of God is a rather popular Elden Ring build, showing up all over YouTube, but His infernal foe is a newer creation. Both players, appropriately named “Jesus” and “Satan,” looked their parts, sporting white robes with red skin, respectively.

As Mar_Reddit approached the two thinking it was some sorta “trap,” they pledged their loyalty to Jesus by kneeling and praying. But after a shared Erdtree Heal incantation, Mar_Reddit pulls a fast one, leaping to attack the prince of darkness in the name of the lord. Though He was technically Satan’s co-op buddy, Jesus played along, and ultimately the duo made pretty short work of the Sith-looking fallen angel.

That could’ve been the end of the encounter right there. Problem solved, the Lands Between saved, all Tarnished live happily ever after. Except the son of God, outta nowhere, went rogue and attacked the hapless, reverent invader. The two then got into a prolonged squabble.

Attempting to atone for his sins, though, Mar_Reddit stopped swinging their big sword so Jesus could “rapture” them (i.e. put them deep in the ground). But that didn’t work out so well, because the notorious field-boss Tree Sentinel showed up and started swinging. Mar_Reddit tried saving their saviour, but as the legend goes, He sacrificed Himself so that we may all know defeat in the Lands Between. Or something like that. In short, Jesus got wrecked by the Tree Sentinel.

Kotaku has reached out to vid creator Mar_Reddit for comment.

To say this confrontation left me dead would be an understatement. I love stuff like this, players immersing themselves so deep into a game they start role-playing characters. It’s probably part of the reason why Let Me Solo Her became so popular. I’ve no doubt Elden Ring players will continue creating hilarious encounters, and I’m so here for all of it.