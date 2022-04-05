Epic’s RealityScan App Can Turn Your Smartphone Photos Into 3D Models

Ever wanted to turn smartphone photos into high-fidelity 3D models? Well, you’re in luck, because Epic Games has a new app that promises to do just that.

Announced today, Epic Games has introduced RealityScan. It’s describing the new venture as a “free 3D scanning app that turns smartphone photos into high-fidelity 3D models”.

Epic developed RealityScan alongside the creator of RealityCapture, Capturing Reality (not confusing at all) and Epic Games-owned Quixel, the creator of Megascans. RealityCapture is photogrammetry software for creating 3D models out of unordered photographs or laser scans without seams, while Megascans is an online library which holds high-resolution scans of real world things.

Epic said RealityScan builds on their pioneering tech to broaden access to “sophisticated photogrammetry for creators of all levels”.

Here’s what Epic Games had to say:

RealityCapture is a state-of-the-art photogrammetric software able to reconstruct objects and scenes of any size from images or laser scans, yielding 3D scans with unparalleled accuracy and mesh quality at speeds many times faster than competing software.

Basically, once you’ve scanned your image, RealityScan creates a realistic model almost instantly. Once that’s done, finished assets can be uploaded to Sketchfab, which is a platform for publishing, sharing and selling 3D, VR and AR content. Pretty cool, considering capturing real-world assets for digital experiences has traditionally been complicated, technical and labour-intensive. Having it in your smartphone, even just currently in beta, is mind-blowing.

Armchair by RealityScanApp on Sketchfab

That chair looks absolutely perfect.

“RealityScan is the first step on our journey to make 3D scanning available to all creators,” says Michal Jancosek, co-founder of Capturing Reality.

Jancosek said the team behind RealityScan will make further developments to the app based on feedback from the community and will introduce new features as Epic approaches its full release. As part of the RealityScan limited beta, Epic Games is granting access on a first-come, first-served basis to 10,000 users via TestFlight. To download the limited beta, head to: capturingreality.com/introducing-realityscan.