Esports Group ORDER And The Man Cave Join Forces To Tackle Men’s Mental Health

There’s a new initiative seeking to have a positive impact on the mental health of young men in Australia, with a mental health organisation teaming up with an esports organisation to address ‘youth wellbeing’.

Australian esports organisation ORDER has joined forces with preventative mental health and emotional intelligence charity The Man Cave to ‘help young men de-stigmatise mental health issues and give them the tools required for resilience and emotional self-regulation’.

The duo plan to offer a well-being program developed by The Man Cave to its players, the whole organisation, and then the general public. They will also be offering ’emotional and physical wellbeing workshops’ during ORDER’s esport boot camps.

In a press release regarding the partnership, ORDER CEO Mark Edwards had this to say:

“There’s now about 17 million Australians, according to the latest stats by the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association, that enjoy gaming in some form and if we can take the lead and get people, in particular young men, to speak up about their mental wellbeing in this space, then that is a positive step.” “We are the first professional esports team in Australia to implement a program that will not only look at how our teams best work together – high performance culture – but individual mental wellbeing, including nutrition and fitness, financial education and involving parents so they fully understand the players’ career paths and how best to support their child.”

Conversely, ORDER plans to ‘provide consulting support to The Man Cave in the gaming space’. Considering their target group for this initiative is young men in the gaming world, ORDER and The Man Cave ran a community-building stream on Twitch to get young men connected with ‘healthy role models’.

Hunter Johnson, the founder of The Man Cave, also made a statement in regards to the partnership:

“From our research, we have become particularly inspired by the potential that gaming holds for early interventions that promote well-being and healthier masculinities, specifically the prevention and support of mental health challenges in teenage boys,” “Remarkably, there are very few initiatives that have been developed with these aims in mind. Given how enthralled the majority of teenage boys are with video games, we believe that The Man Cave and ORDER are well placed to develop genuinely innovative approaches to mental health interventions for teenage boys and esports athletes. By combining established intervention approaches with the use of video games, conscious streamers, and entertainment-driven educational content, we aim to enhance motivation, increase engagement, significantly expand access, and facilitate opportunities for practicing new emotional regulation skills within gaming contexts.”

For more information on ORDER and The Man Cave’s new mental health initiative for young men, you can check out their website or their Twitch channel.