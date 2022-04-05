Everybody Say Thank You To Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga For Making FinnPoe Canon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga did what Disney wouldn’t and finally made the Tumblr-famous FinnPoe ship canon.

For the uninitiated, FinnPoe, also known as StormPilot, Star Husbands, General Husbands, and Pinn (do better, shippers), is a popular Star Wars ship between John Boyega’s ex-Stormtrooper-turned rebel Finn and Oscar Isaac’s ace X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron. Although the space husbandos had palpable sexual chemistry whenever they interacted on screen, sadly, their relationship status, as far as Disney was concerned, was best friends turned co-generals. This big-brained decision is made all the more tragic in retrospect after the characters established their love language on the silver screen by sharing Poe’s jacket. The actors themselves even shipped the two characters and were unabashed in expressing their disappointment in the relationship not being explored during press junkets for the films.

Instead of confirming the couple, Disney dashed shippers’ hopes against the jagged rocks of Kef Bir and went the het-route. The films abruptly gave Finn a girlfriend (kind of) through Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico and hinted at Keri Russell’s Zorii Bliss being Poe’s ex-girlfriend. We shouldn’t be that surprised with Disney’s wishy-washy stance on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and I guess FinnPoe fans should count their lucky stars that their ship wasn’t allocated to a two-second clip of background characters kissing that was cut from theatrical releases in other markets. We can’t have anything.

LEGO POE DEFENDING FINN AND THEN GOING STRAIGHT BACK PUTTING HIS ARM AROUND HIM WE GET IT YOU’RE IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/b6aY328XIP — finnpoe comfort ♡ (@comfortfinnpoe) April 4, 2022

That was until Lego Star Wars force healed shippers’ hearts and nourished them with some sweet FinnPoe content. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes out of the gates swinging, establishing FinnPoe as canon in its main menu screen. After watching a big intro video at the start, you are greeted with the ensemble cast of Star Wars characters bunched up together on the screen doing various animations on a loop. Finn’s first action shows him literally jumping from the arms of Rose Tico to stand arm-in-arm with Poe before you start the game proper, proving that subtlety is for cowards.

If you’re enamoured with Lego Star Wars boldly going where Disney never went before with these characters, you’ll love the next animation on the start screen. Standing all of two centimeters apart, Poe suavely wraps his arm around Finn’s shoulder and does that smirk wink thing Isaac does so well. They stand like this for some time until Poe protects Finn when the dastardly Captain Phasma tries to place a Stormtrooper helmet on his head. Finn wilts to the floor like the precious lily he is due to the trauma that helmet holds for him. Poe reacts in kind by politely yeeting the fighter helmet at Phasma and picking up Finn to reassume their cuddled position.

Going off the game’s start screen alone, Lego Star Wars is in their bag yet again with having truer depictions of iconic Star Wars characters than the films. You can rest easy Isaac and Boyega, Lego Star Wars restored balance to these star-crossed lovers.