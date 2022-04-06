See Games Differently

Far Cry 6 Is Under $30 If You’ve Been Waiting For A Price Drop

Chris Neill

There are some games that you buy the moment it’s released, and then there are some games that you wait until it has a nice discount before picking it up. If there was a game series that was a perfect example of the latter, it’d be Far Cry. Don’t get us wrong, everything released since Far Cry 3 has been good, but maybe not full-price good (see also: the Assassin’s Creed series).

If you’ve been hanging out for Far Cry 6 to go on sale, then we’ve got some good news. The most recent instalment in Ubisoft’s long-running series is currently on sale for $28 across the PS4 and the Xbox One/Series X editions of the game. That’s a solid 72% off its usual $99.95 price tag. That’s the cheapest we’ve seen the title go for so far, including when it was on sale during the previous Black Friday and Boxing Day.

Set on the Caribbean island of Yara, Far Cry 6 drops you in the middle of a revolution. You play as a Yaran rebel, Dani Rojas, fighting alongside other local revolutionaries against the fascist dictatorship of “El Presidente” Antón Castillo. To do this, you’ll take to the island’s streets and jungles, using guerilla tactics to ignite the flame of rebellion.

Far Cry 6 embodies the old adage of “don’t fix what isn’t broken”. If you’ve played any Far Cry game since Far Cry 3, it’ll all feel pretty familiar, but just because it sticks to a tried and tested formula doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad. The gameplay is still as fun and enjoyable as it ever was, and the whole thing looks fantastic. As always, there’s a big map to explore and plenty of side missions to complete.

If you’ve enjoyed any of the series’ previous instalments, you’ll get a kick out of this one. It’s worth the trip, especially when the ticket is almost three-quarters off.

You can pick up Far Cry 6 on sale for the PS4 here and for the Xbox One/Series X here.

