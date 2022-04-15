Our Top Picks For Games To Play Over The Long Weekend, Just BYO Snacks

What are you going to be playing over the long weekend? We’ve got some game recommendations if you’ve been looking for something multiplayer, a nice single player experience or just a bit of casual fun.

Here’s what we reckon you should play over the Easter long weekend (yup, Aussies get Friday April 15 to Monday April 18 off).

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the first game on our recommendations list. The lighthearted Lego game following the nine Skywalker Star Wars movies is, in no way, a high-pressure experience and is a great game to calm down on a long weekend with.

If you’re unaware, players play through each movie of the Star Wars saga, split up into five parts per movie. The whole way, they’re able to play as a wide-range of characters from the movies, from Han Solo to Qui-Gon to Rey. It’s also a pretty funny game: it doesn’t pretend to have a serious tone and instead relies on humour a lot of the time. There’s also coop, and if you think that the voiceacting is a bit cringey, you can enable “Mumble Mode”, replacing the dialogue with unidentifiable simlish-like mumbles.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Steam and Xbox. You can pick it up from Amazon for $65.

Fortnite (Specifically Zero Build Mode)

Last time I’m going to speak about Fortnite’s Zero Build Mode, I swear (I already gushed about it last week in a games article). With the launch of the recent season, Fortnite announced that (for a week) building would be removed from a game. Well, after that week, it was announced that Zero Build mode will be remaining as its own gamemode (with Solos, Duos, Trios and Squads remaining).

I recommend Fortnite for this long weekend for a couple of reasons: while it’s definitely a sweaty game for some, it can be treated quite casually. Games are low stakes with high-adrenaline moments, and the removal of building gives the game added appeal to fans of Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. Give Fortnite a go if you’ve been interested in it for a while but have been disinterested in the building.

Fortnite is available on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation and Xbox. It’s free!

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

If you’re in a position like me, where you’ll be going to a family lunch with your two-year-old niece who loves playing games on your Nintendo Switch, then it might be worth picking up Kirby: The Forgotten Land (note that this sort of also applies to the earlier mentioned Lego game).

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an adorable little game that doesn’t require all that much thought to play and is quite refreshingly easy. If you’re after something chill and adorable that still tests your basic problem-solving skills, then definitely pick up Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is available on Nintendo Switch. You can purchase it on Amazon for $64.

Ghostwire Tokyo

With so many games released in such a short time, Ghostwire Tokyo has been kind of lost in the mix, but it’s a perfectly playable game well worth catching up on if you’re interested in the latest releases.

Set in modern Tokyo and available on the PS5 and the PC, Ghostwire Tokyo is a game about ghost-hunting and fighting the supernatural with upgradable magic powers. It’s an occult game with some horror themes, leaning in on its open world and freedom of exploration. You can also speak to dogs and pet them.

Ghostwire Tokyo is available on PlayStation 5 and Steam. You can purchase it on Amazon for $73.

Macbat 64

Throwing you a curveball with our last game recommendation. Macbat 64 is a low-poly platformer designed to look like it would be released for the Nintendo 64 (clearly influenced by games like Mario 64 and Banjo-Kazooie). Like the earlier mentioned Kirby game, it doesn’t require all that much thinking, but its aesthetics definitely lean in the direction of older, more retro-interested gamers (sidenote: if you want to play some retro games, we’ve got you covered).

Siactro (the developer of Macbat 64) also developed a game that released in October last year (Toree 2) that’s equally cute and worth looking into, but Macbat 64 has a charm to it we can’t get over.

Macbat 64 is available on Nintendo Switch for $2 and on Steam for $3.

Happy gaming, enjoy your couple of days off!