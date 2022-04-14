Ghost Of Tsushima’s Director’s Cut Has Also Had Its Price Cut By Almost 50%

We were pretty impressed with the original version of Ghost of Tsushima, but the Director’s Cut is pretty damn great and is well worth the purchase, even without this deal. A phenomenal combination of gameplay and world-building, this PS4 game was one of the best releases of 2020, and for good reason.

If despite all of this you’re still sitting on the fence over whether or not you should pick up Ghost of Tsushima, maybe an almost half-price discount will help sweeten the deal for you? Amazon Australia is currently selling the PS4 edition of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $58, which will save you a nice $51.95 off its full price.

This Director’s Cut edition of Ghost of Tsushima includes the full game, along with the Legends co-op mode and a whole new adventure set on Iki Island. Playing the PS4 version of Ghost of Tsushima on your PS5 will also allow you to activate Game Boost mode, so you can run it at 60fps.

As we approach the two-year anniversary of its release, things have been going pretty good for Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima. The Akira Kurosawa-inspired PS4 game was nominated for eight awards at the 2020 Game Awards, including Game of the Year. It managed to take home the award Best Art Direction, along with the Player’s Voice award. There’s even a movie adaptation currently in the works.

Set in 13th Century Japan, you play as Lord Jin Sakai, a samurai who loses everything when Mongol’s invade his home, the island of Tsushima. Thought dead, Sakai is secretly nursed back to health and takes it upon himself to avenge his family lands by ridding them of the Mongol invaders. He becomes a “ghost”, a warrior of the people who silently strikes fear into the hearts of the invading forces.

What I’m most impressed by is the game’s combat system. It’s split into two styles: the traditional one-on-one sword duels of the samurai and the stealthy, underhanded tactics of Sakai’s new role as the Ghost of Tsushima. There’s a nice flow to these two styles. It never feels awkward to swap between them, and they’re both satisfying to experiment with.

The game’s wide-open world is also something to behold. You’re able to explore the entire island of Tsushima, which is gorgeously rendered. From the snowy mountain ranges to bamboo forests to misty springs, it’s easy to find yourself wandering without a purpose, just soaking up the environment. If you’re someone who likes to squeeze as much content as possible from their games, there’s a decent amount of side quests you can dive into as well.

You can buy Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on sale here. If you just want to play the game for the cheapest price possible, the standard edition of Ghost of Tsushima is on sale for $28 here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.