Holy Shit, There Are A Lot Of Star Wars Games Coming

Earlier this week, we learned that Amy Hennig would get another chance to help make a Star Wars game following the infamous shutdown of her previous attempt with EA and Visceral. A big announcement to be sure, but have you noticed? There are a lot of Star Wars games being announced this past year or so. And it’s a pleasant change.

And if this month’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has shown us anything, it’s that this franchise can still inspire creative and fun games. Now that more studios, like Ubisoft and Skydance, are getting a chance to create their own adventures in George Lucas’ popular sci-fi universe — after very few Star Wars games coming out during EA’s nearly decade-long exclusive deal with the franchise — I’m excited for this new era of gaming in the galaxy far, far away.

In fact, there are so many new Star Wars games now in development you might have lost track of some of them. So, here’s my reckoning of all (confirmed) Star Wars games we know are coming over the next few years.

Star Wars: Hunters (Zynga)

Image: Zynga / Lucasfilm

Announced last year, Star Wars: Hunters is an arena brawler featuring a varied cast of characters, including two Jawas in a trenchcoat and a giant, powerful Wookiee warrior. It will be an online PvP game and is due out on iOS, Android, and Switch later this year. The game is being developed by Zynga — yes the Farmville folks — and will be the studio’s first console game. Technically, this Star Wars game is out already via a small, limited soft launch on iOS, but it’s expected to launch across all platforms later in the year.

Untitled Star Wars FPS game (Respawn / EA)

Star Wars Battlefront II (Image: EA / Lucasfilm)

EA is no longer the exclusive company behind Star Wars games, but it’s hardly going cold-turkey. In fact, it has a lot of games planned, and all of them involve Respawn, the studio behind Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends. First up is a still-untitled shooter that is separate from EA’s revived Star Wars Battlefront series. This one is being led by Medal of Honour: Above and Beyond director Peter Hirschmann. That’s about all we know of this upcoming game.

Untitled Star Wars Strategy Game (Respawn / Bit Reactor / EA)

Empire At War (Image: Petroglyph Games / Lucasfilm)

The second of three upcoming EA-published Star Wars games in the works is an untitled strategy game being developed by new studio Bit Reactor. This strategy game is being created by the art director of the newer XCOM games, Greg Foertsch, who also founded Bit Reactor. The team will be collaborating with Respawn and EA. At the moment, we know very little about this project, with no release date revealed.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel (Respawn / EA)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Image: Respawn / EA / Lucasfilm)

The third and final (for now) Star Wars game from EA is a sequel to Respawn’s fantastic third-person adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While we don’t know much about this next entry in the series, it’s assumed most of the main cast from the first game will be back. I also expect some lightsabers and aliens, too. This one doesn’t have a date yet, but it seems like it might be nearly done. According to former Kotaku reporter Jason Schreier, it could be out by as soon as the end of the year.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake (Aspyr / Sony)

Image: Aspyr / Lucasfilm

BioWare’s classic RPG, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic, is getting a fancy PS5 remake courtesy of the folks at Aspyr, the same studio responsible for porting the beloved Star Wars RPG to mobile devices. Originally released in 2004 as an Xbox exclusive, KoToR expanded on the Star Wars universe, telling stories about its distant (no longer canon) past using RPG mechanics from tabletop Dungeons & Dragons games. According to Aspyr, it’s remaking the game from the ground up, and it’ll be a PS5 console-exclusive at launch.

Untitled Open-World Star Wars Game (Massive / Ubisoft)

Concept art from the cancelled Star Wars: 1313 (Image: Lucasfilm)

Ubisoft Massive, the studio behind online looter-shooter The Division and its sequel, are leading the development of a new, open-world Star Wars adventure. The game was announced in January 2021, just a few days after the revival of Lucasfilm Games. At the time it was the first concrete evidence that Lucasfilm and Disney were looking to work with more companies on Star Wars games beyond EA. According to Massive and Ubisoft, this upcoming and still untitled game will be a “departure from the world of The Division” unlike anything the studio has done before. No release date was given. Meanwhile, Massive is also working on an already-delayed Avatar game, too.

Star Wars: Eclipse (Quantic Dream)

Image: Quantic Dream / Lucasfilm

We first reported on Star Wars: Eclipse in September 2021, before it was officially revealed during last year’s Game Awards in late December. It’s being developed by Quantic Dream. The French studio has spent the last three years in court fighting the French press about reports accusing the studio of having toxic working conditions, including loads of employee crunch. As for Eclipse, it’s said to be a departure from the studio’s previous games, which were more narrative-focused. Reports claim that Eclipse will be more action-oriented and could even be an open-world-like game. As with many of these projects, no release date has been revealed.

Skydance / Amy Hennig Star Wars Game (Skydance New Media)

Image: EA / Lucasfilm

As mentioned previously, this is the latest Star Wars game to get announced. Amy Hennig, who previously worked on the Uncharted games with Naughty Dog, is leading the team behind this upcoming title. We don’t know much at all about this Star Wars game, but it is interesting that Hennig is getting another shot at leading a Star Wars game following the cancellation of Project Ragtag at EA about five years ago. Skydance hasn’t revealed any platforms or a release date for the game, but did describe it as a “richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story” within the Star Wars galaxy.