I Guess I Need This 1.83m Inflatable RC T. Rex

A new Jurassic movie is just around the corner, which means that before theatres fill with dino fans, toy store shelves will fill with dino toys, including what is easily the largest T. rex toy you can buy and also the best way to secretly terrorize your friends, family, and co-workers.

Companies like Mattel and Lego have been slowly teasing and trickling out their Jurassic World Dominion toy lines for a few months now, and that includes toys like a $US65 ($90), 1.07 m tall Super Colossal Giganotosaurus with a gaping maw that opens wide enough to gobble up action figures. They’re a big step up from the solid plastic dino toys many of us grew up with, but apparently there’s room to go even bigger.

JAKKS Pacific has just revealed a new toy line it calls AirTitans that’s launching with the Jurassic World Massive Attack T. rex, a remote controlled toy that measures over six feet long when fully deployed. If you’ve ever seen people running around in those inflatable T. rex costumes, then you’ve already got a good idea of how this toy works. It features an inflatable T. rex body that takes just 20 seconds to blow up that’s paired with a motorised remote control mechanism in the feet that connects to a 2.4 GHz wireless controller.

Not only can the T. rex be steered around a room, there are also over 12 different dinosaur sound effects that can be remotely triggered, including stomping sounds, and even an attack mode that temporarily has the rex ignoring commands from the RC controller and autonomously terrorizing a room all on its own. But don’t worry, unlike the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies, where dinosaurs run amok when released by their captors, this T. rex can be easily brought down with a thumb tack or a safety pin.

The JAKKS Pacific AirTitans Jurassic World Massive Attack T. Rex R/C should be available sometime before the Summer arrives, and will sell for $US130 ($180).