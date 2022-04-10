Kingdom Hearts IV Has Been Announced

As part of the series’ 20th anniversary celebrations, Square Enix just used a Sunday evening presentation in Japan to unveil two new Kingdom Hearts games, one of them being Kingdom Hearts IV.

The show, held in Tokyo, had live music, artwork presentations and “on-stage appearances from Series Director, Tetsuya Nomura, series’ composer, Yoko Shimomura, and other development members”. The big news, though, was the Kingdom Hearts IV announcement, alongside the reveal of another new Kingdom Hearts game, this one for mobile.

Both trailers are included in the video below, viewable after a short sequence for Kingdom Hearts Dark Road’s final story update. Why three videos in one clip?

"The 20th Anniversary Event has just wrapped up. We’ve collated the videos revealed today, so if you weren’t able to come to the event, then please take a look. We’ll be providing more information at a later date. Thank you very much for today" – Tetsuya Nomura #KH20th — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 10, 2022

The first new game is called Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link, and its trailer runs from 1:53 to4:05. A closed beta for it is coming to iOS and Android later this year, though only in “specific regions”.

The Kingdom Hearts IV trailer begins right after, and features the expected mix of Square Enix and Disney characters, only this time “set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series”. It has Japanese audio, but there are English subtitles baked into this version:

There’s no word on platforms or release date for Kingdom Hearts IV.

Here’s some additional info from the press release:

In the announcement trailer, Sora makes a triumphant return with an updated look at the beginning of an epic new storyline titled the “Lost Master Arc.” Beginning with Sora facing off in a boss battle against a giant enemy, players are introduced to the Quadratum, a large, expansive city set in a gorgeous, realistic world unlike anything ever seen before in the KINGDOM HEARTS series. Fans will be excited to see the return of Sora’s well-known companions Donald and Goofy, in addition to the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting. Fans can also look forward to KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link, an all-new game for iOS and Android devices, which allows players to embark on adventures from the realm of Scala ad Caelum into the real world. Players will be able to engage in exhilarating battles against the Heartless and discover a new, original story. A closed beta test is planned for 2022*.