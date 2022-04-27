Leaks Suggest May’s PlayStation Plus Includes FIFA 22

See Games Differently

Published 45 mins ago: April 27, 2022 at 11:21 am
Image: FIFA 22, EA Sports

It looks like May’s PlayStation Plus games will include FIFA 22.

The news comes from French outlet Dealabs, which has been reliably predicting titles appearing in PlayStation’s monthly lineup since September last year. This month, Dealabs says that the biggest title for the month is FIFA 22. This would be a significant addition, marking the first instance of a FIFA game going free in the PS Plus lineup.

PlayStation Plus games for May

The titles Dealabs has indicated will appear on PSPlus in May are:

  • FIFA 2022 (PS5, PS4)
  • Curse of the Dead Gods (PS4)
  • Tribes of Midgard (PS5/PS4)

You can still pick up April’s selection of PlayStation Plus games until May 2. These titles included Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Slay the Spire, and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated.

Free titles like these will still be part of PlayStation Plus after the program’s rebuild comes into effect in May. Yesterday, Sony announced Australian pricing for the revised PSPlus program. Though we still won’t get the PSPlus Premium tier due to not having PlayStation Now available locally, we’re actually getting the other tiers slightly cheaper than in the US.

Source: Dealabs

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

