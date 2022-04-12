Nintendo Announces Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Prix For AU and NZ Players

Finally, my above-average ability in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe might finally be worth something outside of making my friends not want to play it with me!

In an exciting turn of events for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fans in Australia and New Zealand, Nintendo Australia has just announced that over this long weekend they will be holding a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Autumn Grand Prix.

ANNOUNCING the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe: AU/NZ Autumn Grand Prix! 📆 This weekend: 16th, 17th & 18th April

🥇 My Nintendo Gold Points to be won across all three days!

🥈 ALL players receive Platinum Points! Check out all the details: https://t.co/PZNP1PO5O1 pic.twitter.com/duFkHiUE8v — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) April 12, 2022

From April 16th to 18th, eligible players from Australia and New Zealand will be able to take part digitally in the Autumn Grand Prix tournament, with a bunch of My Nintendo Points up for grabs.

As per the Nintendo website, the prizes up for grabs include:

The top 10 winners each day will receive 2,500 My Nintendo Gold Points

20 lucky players across the three days will receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points, selected at random

All players will receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points per day for participating (so you can score 300 Platinum Points if you play all three days!)

Historically, Platinum Points have mainly been collectible through linking your Nintendo ID to social media platforms and completing quests in Nintendo-branded phone games like Mario Run, while Gold Points could be obtained by making purchases in the eShop.

Platinum Points can be used to redeem things like in-game items in Nintendo titles, as well as physical merchandise from My Nintendo Rewards (like my Toad Tote Bag!), and Gold Points can get you discounts on games in the eShop.

If you’d like to take part in the tournament, simply jump into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on your Nintendo Switch on April 16th, 17th, and 18th between 12:00PM and 6:00PM AEST, go into Online Play, choose Tournaments, and then choose Search By Code. From there, you just have to put in the day’s tournament code, which are:

16/04/2022: 2221-6922-5771

17/04/2022: 0562-7611-3963

18/04/2022: 3463-2062-4171

The Nintendo website also notes that there are plenty of opportunities to win, but you can only win a grand prize once:

Scores reset at the end of each day, so if you don’t win the first day, try again! But please remember, a single player may only claim one prize. For example, if a player finishes in the top 10 on the first day, and if that same player happens to land in the top ten during the remainder of the event, they will only be eligible for the top 10 prize once. Instead, the next eligible player on the leaderboard will be declared a winner for that tournament day. This way, everyone has a shot!

Yet another special little treat for us Australian and New Zealander gamers over this Easter weekend, you love to see it, folks! I hope to see you all at the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Autumn Grand Prix, my friends! However, once the race begins, we will no longer be friends. We will become enemies.

Nyoom!