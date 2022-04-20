Give Your Nintendo Switch’s Storage A Boost For Cheap

A measly 32GB of internal storage doesn’t last long when you’re an avid Nintendo Switch gamer. While the newly released Nintendo Switch OLED had its internal storage bumped up to 64GB, that’s not a major improvement.

In any case, there’s nothing bad about having more storage. Wiggle room is essential in the gaming sphere.

The good news is that there are plenty of great micro SDs that will massively increase your Nintendo Switch’s internal storage space, and you can grab them on sale for up to 50% off.

What micro SD cards are currently on sale?

If you head on over to Dick Smith, you can pick up a 256GB SanDisk Extreme micro SD card for an extremely nice $54.90. With a usual price tag of around $108.99, you can boost your storage while saving yourself $51.50. It’s also cheaper than what most other retailers are offering, like Bing Lee, Amazon Australia and Mwave.

Although the Switch only supports speeds up to 95MB/s, this micro SD has a blazing read speed of up to 160MB/s. So, while you won’t get the maximum speed output, you’ll still get the fastest the Switch can provide.

Even if you don’t think you’ll come close to capping 256GB, it’s better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it.

If you want to stick with your brand loyalty, you can nab a 128GB Nintendo x SanDisk micro SD card for $32.30, down from $59. You can also get a non-Nintendo 128GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD for a smidge cheaper at $20.89 (down from $39).

If you think 256GB might not do the job for you, you can also grab a 512GB SanDisk Ultra micro SD is also down to $92.99 from a usual $159 RRP.

That’s a huge amount of storage space for a Nintendo Switch and should keep you well-covered. If you still happen to find yourself frequently capping your Nintendo Switch’s storage, even after you upgrade it with all that extra space, then we don’t think any size of micro SD card can really help you.

How to increase your Nintendo Switch’s storage

So you’ve bought yourself a micro SD, now what? Thankfully, upgrading your Switch’s storage is incredibly easy to do.

Here’s how you can install a micro SD card in the standard Switch and OLED model:

Make sure your Switch is totally powered down and then remove it from the dock. Flip the console’s stand up and look for a tiny slot. Once you find it, pop your micro SD into it. With your micro SD inserted, turn your Switch on and head to the system settings. Head to the Data Management menu, select “Move Data Between System / Micro SD Card”, and then select the prompt to move data from the console’s internal storage to the memory card. With the micro SD installed, you’ll now be able to select the games that you want to move onto it.

This article has been updated since its original publication.