Nobody Saves The World To Release On Switch And PlayStation Consoles

An early favourite of ours is making its way onto more consoles very soon: Nobody Saves The World.

Nobody Saves The World is a top-down RPG from DrinkBox Studios, the makers of Guacamelee!, and is a whole lot of fun. Starting as… well, a nobody, you traverse through dungeons and beat baddies using the magical power of shapeshifting to turn yourself into various forms.

This includes, but is not limited to: a rat, a knight, a robot, a rogue, a turtle, and many more. As you play the game, you level up these forms as well as blend their abilities, making for a wild ride of really weird stuff. It’s easily one of my favourite releases of this year, with its great gameplay, kooky art style, and quick humour. For a more in-depth explainer of just how packed to the brim with goodness this game is, you can check out Ethan’s write up from when it first launched.

Nobody Saves The World was initially released exclusively on Xbox consoles and PC, being made available on Xbox Game Pass on release. That’s how I played it, and I had a fantastic time with it. The funny thing about exclusive releases is that it’s hard to recommend them to people if they don’t have the console you’re playing on.

Luckily, this crisis has been averted as DrinkBox Studios announced this morning that Nobody Saves The World will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 later this month.

Big news for PlayStation and Switch players. 👀 Nobody Saves the World is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 on April 14th. Plus, local co-op support is coming to all platforms on the same day! Check out our new accolades trailer and see what all the buzz is about! pic.twitter.com/kJHtuWtSZa — Drinkbox 👀 Nobody Saves the World OUT NOW!! (@DrinkBoxStudios) April 4, 2022

The game has received a lot of love from various outlets since its release, and rightly so. Nobody Saves The World is one of many examples of an indie darling with AAA support behind it (which is something I wish was more prevalent considering the fantastic work coming out of the indie game world) doing tremendously.

If you’re a fan of games like The Binding of Isaac, classic Legend of Zelda titles, or even a fan of the customisable class mechanic of games like Final Fantasy Tactics, you should definitely give Nobody Saves The World a try. Considering it’s going to be available on all current platforms soon, what excuse do you have not to give it a go?

Another exciting aspect of this news comes with its co-op capabilities. Previously, Nobody Saves The World allowed solely for online co-op, which can be great if you’re wanting to link up with a friend online and play it. However, as the game releases on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles, the announcement has also revealed that local co-op will become available in the game, meaning you have the option of playing with a friend online or on the couch.

As somebody that’s always on the hunt for good local co-op games, this is just another sweet treat to add to that growing list.

Nobody Saves The World is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 14th, 2022.