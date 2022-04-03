Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Contract Ends With Moon Knight

Marvel’s latest streaming show Moon Knight is only six episodes long, and though everyone expects the character to show up and showdown with the likes of Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man, there’s no guarantee that’s going to happen.

In a profile by Variety, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac revealed that unlike many of the actors that helped start the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he does not have a long-term contract in place to continue to appear in the films or shows. “I had heard of the golden handcuffs,” Isaac told the trade (with what’s described as “a nervous chuckle.”) “That was something that I was reticent about. And luckily, we all agreed that this [show] is what we’re going to focus on. This is the story. And if there’s any kind of future, I think it just depends on if people like it, if people want to see more, and if we find a story that’s worth telling.”

Reading between the lines there, it’s not that Isaac doesn’t want to come back for more projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, nor is that quote a guarantee that it hasn’t been planned already. Plus, let’s be honest, it almost certainly will. It’s just acknowledgment that when the Star Wars star signed up for Moon Knight, he did it on his own terms.

“I was in a position — because I wasn’t actively looking to get back into something this big — to say, ‘This is how I see it, and if you guys don’t see it that way, that’s totally ok, but then maybe it’s not the right fit,’” Isaac said. “And so I wasn’t afraid that I was going to do the wrong thing.”

Somehow, this news feels almost expected. Maybe it’s me but there was always something a little weird about Oscar Isaac playing Moon Knight. Certainly, he’s a talented, bankable actor more than capable of handling the role, but after seeing him star in Star Wars, a Disney+ show always seemed like almost too small a place for him to make a big Marvel splash. Other big stars joining the universe — names such as Cate Blanchett or Kurt Russell come to mind — did so in a movie, and were out after one. Isaac has that kind of feeling about him, and now, if Marvel wants to continue, it’ll likely to have to do it on a case-by-case basis.

Where would you like to see Isaac’s Moon Knight pop up next? Let us know below.

