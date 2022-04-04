PlayStation 3 Games I Hope To See On The PS5

There are plenty of fantastic games that came out on the PlayStation 3.

The funny thing about the PlayStation 3 is that it was a pain in the arse to make games for. Despite that struggle, many developers persisted and made fantastic games for the console. The PlayStation 3 was where we saw heavy-hitters like The Last Of Us and Demon Souls thrive. Games like these have seen rereleases on later consoles, and many have been made available on PlayStation Now.

Unfortunately, as we already know, PlayStation Now is not currently available in Australia. This means that we don’t have access to the classics of the PlayStation 3. However, there are a few titles on the PlayStation 3 that I personally loved, that aren’t available to play anymore. I don’t understand why. Here are just a handful of the exclusively PlayStation 3 games that I’d like to see made available in future on the PlayStation 5.

Gun Finger Face Man

I absolutely LOVED Gun Finger Face Man for the PlayStation 3. This was definitely one of my favourites. You played as Trunt, a man who fell into a big tub of radioactive mustard, turning him a strange yellow. Following this fall, his sworn enemy Crundle Joe dropped a bunch of guns into the tub, hoping they would shoot him to death somehow.

With the power of science, Trunt absorbed the guns and they became a part of his body, and now he must travel the world, shoot bullets from his mustard body, and stop Crundle Joe from stealing all the Nurofen Zavance from every Chemist Warehouse.

Slug Dead Redemption (PlayStation 3 Exclusive)

Yes, YES! Slug Dead Redemption is a classic spin-off of the iconic Red Dead Redemption, released 2 hours after the original. Of course, it wasn’t as popular due to all the hype surrounding the first game.

In Slug Dead Redemption, you take on the role of the county sheriff Slugsly McSlime, who finds his morals questioned when the evil Snail Lewis frames him for a grisly triple homicide. Stripped of your slug sheriff title, you now lead a life of cowboy slug crime, and you may fall in love with Maribelle The Slug on the way. She also might absorb you and grow larger.

Sex Chess

Alright, let’s be honest. Nobody wants to say that they played this hot, sexy game. But based on the sales numbers, which were 100 trillion copies sold in the first week, it’s safe to say that we all played Sex Chess.

Not only did the pawns have big naturals, but the kings and queens would kiss on the lips sometimes. Sex Chess was a new, fresh, and interesting take on the classic game of Chess, a game that hasn’t seen much in terms of updates since Chess 2: When You Lose, You Die In Real Life, which sold great despite low playtime.

Baby’s First Spearfishing Tourney (Playstation 3 Exclusive)

I’m not usually a big fan of sports simulation games, but Baby’s First Spearfishing Tourney hit different. Taking elements of games like Babysitting Mama and Sega Bass Fishing, this title did what many desperately didn’t want to do. Mentored by your misguided and brutish father, you must train yourself to nab the biggest fish in the ocean at the ripe old age of 13 months old.

Pray you don’t misstep, as your papa might throw you in the Shame Esky, which he claims is ‘a time-honoured tradition in our family going back 400 years.’ This is followed by a stern finger pointed in your face and a final warning: “Don’t you speak ill of the esky, boy.”

And those are just a few of my favourite PlayStation 3 games that I really hope they decide to put on the PlayStation 5. Did you ever play any of them?