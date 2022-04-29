Not One, But Five PlayStation Classics Have Been Leaked

Between now and its launch on June 22nd, we’re going to be seeing a lot of scrounging when it comes to the new PlayStation Plus service and what it has to offer. And now, we’re seeing the humble beginnings of said scrounging.

In case you somehow missed it, PlayStation’s new tiered subscription service will see classic games from PlayStation’s past consoles being available to download and play for Australian users. I make that distinction as we won’t be able to stream games, meaning we won’t be able to play PlayStation 3 games as they are exclusive to streaming.

However, we’ll still be able to access the PlayStation Classics library with the Deluxe tier through downloads, and it looks like one eagle-eyed gamer on Reddit by the name of ‘the_andshrew’ has already spotted classic games for the OG PlayStation and the PlayStation Portable in the backend of the PlayStation Network.

So far, we’ve got three games coming from Bandai Namco, and two from Team17. Check them out below.

Tekken 2 (PlayStation)

Tekken 2 is the much-loved sequel to iconic fighting game Tekken, and significantly built on the original with the introduction of various modes such as Survival, Team Battle, and Time Attack. Gameplay-wise, Tekken 2 also introduced attack reversals, back throws, chain-throws, and sidesteps unique to Kazuya Mishima and Heihachi Mishima.

Ridge Racer 2 (PlayStation Portable)

Ridge Racer 2 (Ridge Racers 2 in Japan) is the sequel to the arcade-racing Ridge Racer. It’s the only game that was originally released on the PlayStation Portable on this list. Ridge Racer 2 added 42 new racing tracks, as well as new gameplays modes such as Duel and Survival and the renaming of Single Race to Arcade.

Mr Driller (PlayStation)

Mr Driller is a puzzle game that was initially intended to be the third entry in the Dig Dug franchise. It was praised for its gameplay premise, colourful visuals, and soundtrack, and had actually entirely completed development before it was even pitched to Namco.

Worms Armageddon (PlayStation)

Worms Armageddon is the third Worms game, and was initially developed as an expansion pack for Worms 2 before they decided to release it as a standalone game. It is considered one of the greatest games of all time, and its PC version is still regularly updated.

Worms World Party (PlayStation)

Worms World Party is the sequel to Worms Armageddon. While people like it, it is not as loved as Worms Armageddon. However, if you’re a real Wormhead, two Worms games is better than none!

Over the course of time, we’ll most likely be seeing more and more classics being added to the PlayStation Classics line-up, but this is just a taste of what’s to come.