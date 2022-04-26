New PlayStation Plus: Australian Release Date And Pricing Tiers

The numbers are out, folks! We now know how many doubloons it will cost to get access to PlayStation Plus Chicken Deluxe!

PlayStation has now released the prices and launch date of their revamped PlayStation Plus system. In case you missed it, PlayStation will replace the current PlayStation Plus service with a new tiered model, with each granting different benefits. The tiers for Australian players are Essential, Extra, and Deluxe. As we’ve written about previously, the Premium tier is only available in countries with access to the PlayStation Now game streaming service. Unfortunately, that’s not us.

According to the official PlayStation Australia website, the prices, and what you get in each tier, are as follows.

PlayStation Plus Essential

1 month – $11.95

3 months – $33.95

12 months – $79.95

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today: Two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, online multiplayer access.

PlayStation Plus Extra

1 month – $18.95

3 months – $54.95

12 months – $134.95

Includes all the benefits of Essential. Adds a catalogue of up to 400 various PS4 and PS5 games. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

1 month – $21.95

3 months – $63.95

12 months – $154.95

Include all the benefits of Essential and Extra. Includes a catalogue of games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Fewer games than the Premium tier due to the unavailability of PlayStation’s cloud streaming service in Australia.

In a surprising turn of events, the prices for the PlayStation Plus tiers in Australia are actually cheaper than those in the US. While that was always going to be a given for the Deluxe tier considering we’ll be getting less content, the Essential tier on a monthly rate is a little less than $2 cheaper (at the time of writing $9.99 USD converts to roughly $13.89 AUD). Something gaming-related costing less in Australia? Shocking!

As expected, the Deluxe tier costs a little more than Extra and a little less than Premium. While this is a good move, I personally wouldn’t have minded paying the same price if I could play some PlayStation 3 games. Of course, we all know why that’s not happening just yet.

In comparison, Xbox Game Ultimate (which includes Game Pass and Gold) is $191.80 for 12 months. Of course, I stand by the fact that they are most likely going to be very different services, so it’s hard to say which one is more ‘worth it’.

The new PlayStation Plus tiers will be available in Australia from June 22, 2022. It will arrive in Oz 19 days after it launches in Asian and North American territories.