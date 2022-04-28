See Games Differently

Sony Blocks Prepaid PlayStation Plus Sub Stacking As New Tiers Loom

Ruby Innes

Published 44 mins ago: April 28, 2022 at 11:42 am -
Filed to:PlayStation
Image: SIE / Kotaku Australia

If you were looking to stock up on pre-paid PlayStation Plus subscription cards before the big changes arrive, I have some bad news.

First reported by Push Square, Sony has ‘temporarily disabled’ the redemption of pre-paid codes for PlayStation Plus subscriptions. After many users began to receive errors when attempting to redeem these codes, Sony’s support service was inundated with requests.

The error code users are receiving is a simple “The prepaid card could not be redeemed. Please try again later.” While wallet top-ups are still active, subscription top-ups are not. The article from Push Square also includes an email from Sony that one of their readers received when requesting support for this issue:

Thank you for contacting PlayStation Support regarding your voucher redemption issue.
I have checked the voucher and your account and can conclude that as of now there is a temporarily deactivated function for PlayStation Plus/Now subscriptions which does not allow for stacking of either membership on already active memberships.
This is only temporary and as soon as we have more information about we will let our players know.

This temporary disabling of code redemption is most likely due to the introduction of PlayStation’s updated Plus service, as users could’ve potentially been able to get different tiers at lower prices if they stacked their subscription.

Weirdly enough, it seems like this subscription stacking tactic is more beneficial to those trying to stack both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions, as users with both will automatically be transferred to Premium subscriptions when the service shift happens, albeit for a lower price.

So considering Australia doesn’t have PlayStation Now, it probably means that this temporary disabling wouldn’t be an issue for us, right? Wrong!

In order to check whether this news would be relevant to us at all, I went ahead and bought a pre-paid 1-month subscription card to PlayStation Plus from the JB Hi-Fi website to test whether or not it would redeem. I already have a subscription connected to my account, so normally this extra month would stack on top.

Lo and behold, I received the exact same error message as the one listed above. Based on this, it seems like Sony’s temporary blocking of pre-paid subscription codes is global, even for regions that do not have access to PlayStation Now.

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Selling a product that flat out doesn’t work presents some serious legal issues for Sony under Australian consumer law so they would be wise to get this fixed asap.

