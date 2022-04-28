Sony Blocks Prepaid PlayStation Plus Sub Stacking As New Tiers Loom

If you were looking to stock up on pre-paid PlayStation Plus subscription cards before the big changes arrive, I have some bad news.

First reported by Push Square, Sony has ‘temporarily disabled’ the redemption of pre-paid codes for PlayStation Plus subscriptions. After many users began to receive errors when attempting to redeem these codes, Sony’s support service was inundated with requests.

@AskPS_UK I been having Issue not Redeeming The Code I have waited for 3 days And still not subscribed my subscription is ending today please Help 🙏 #PSUK #PSPlusUK pic.twitter.com/eyO4TzdBxk — #TribalChief🌹 乃ﾑり乇尺 🥀 (@heelishEdgeKliq) April 27, 2022

The error code users are receiving is a simple “The prepaid card could not be redeemed. Please try again later.” While wallet top-ups are still active, subscription top-ups are not. The article from Push Square also includes an email from Sony that one of their readers received when requesting support for this issue:

Thank you for contacting PlayStation Support regarding your voucher redemption issue.

I have checked the voucher and your account and can conclude that as of now there is a temporarily deactivated function for PlayStation Plus/Now subscriptions which does not allow for stacking of either membership on already active memberships.

This is only temporary and as soon as we have more information about we will let our players know.

This temporary disabling of code redemption is most likely due to the introduction of PlayStation’s updated Plus service, as users could’ve potentially been able to get different tiers at lower prices if they stacked their subscription.

Weirdly enough, it seems like this subscription stacking tactic is more beneficial to those trying to stack both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now subscriptions, as users with both will automatically be transferred to Premium subscriptions when the service shift happens, albeit for a lower price.

So considering Australia doesn’t have PlayStation Now, it probably means that this temporary disabling wouldn’t be an issue for us, right? Wrong!

In order to check whether this news would be relevant to us at all, I went ahead and bought a pre-paid 1-month subscription card to PlayStation Plus from the JB Hi-Fi website to test whether or not it would redeem. I already have a subscription connected to my account, so normally this extra month would stack on top.

Lo and behold, I received the exact same error message as the one listed above. Based on this, it seems like Sony’s temporary blocking of pre-paid subscription codes is global, even for regions that do not have access to PlayStation Now.