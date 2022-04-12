Praise The Sun Demon’s Souls Is Half Off With These PS5 Game Sales

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While it’s getting a bit easier to pick up a PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-gen remains a hot ticket item – even as we approach 18-months since its launch. If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, or you’re still feeling content with your PS4, there are a few major titles on sale at the moment.

Amazon is currently running its Big Smile Sale, so there are a few deals available for PS4 and PS5 games. The sale highlights are definitely more geared toward PS5 titles, so you can pick up Demon’s Souls for $63, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $55 or LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $64.90. Any sale that knocks up to 50% off a PS5 game’s price is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PlayStation titles, check out the game deals we’ve scouted below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best PS5 game sales

The best PS4 game sales

Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $12 and under

If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $12 and under, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.

The list includes: