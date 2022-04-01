The PS5 DualSense Is $20 Off So Pass Me The Controller, Bro

Are you currently in need of a replacement PlayStation 5 controller because Elden Ring has you gripping it with an untold tightness? Or maybe you want to pick up an extra one for some local co-op, or you don’t particularly care for the colour of the standard controller.

Whatever your reason, a few retailers are currently running sales for the PS5’s DualSense controller, with up to $20 off its price tag. Here’s everywhere you can get your hands on one.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where can you buy the Dualsense controller for cheap?

While getting your hands on a PS5 has been a lot easier said than done for some, those lucky enough to score one have apparently been playing the absolute hell out of it.

In terms of colour variants, there are a few options available. While you’ll get a white Dualsense controller with your PS5, there are also five additional colours available separately – Midnight Black and Comic Red, along with the recently released Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. In terms of price, the Midnight Black version shares the same RRP as the standard PS5 controller, $109.95. However, the red, pink, blue, and purple variants are a little bit more expensive at $119.95. Why the extra $10? Beats me.

In terms of the cheapest price, Amazon Australia is currently offering the standard DualSense controller for $89, with free shipping. The online retailer is also selling the Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple Dualsense controllers for $99 each, which is a solid $20 off the respective RRPs.

Big W and JB Hi-Fi are also both slinging every colour variant of the Dualsense controller for $99 too. This price doesn’t factor in shipping, but depending on how close your local store is, you could just pick one up on a walk-in.

If you’re someone who loves a combo deal, you can pick up the standard Dualsense controller as part of the NBA 2K22 Jumpstart bundle for $89 through JB Hi-Fi. Weirdly enough, this bundle is $10 cheaper than if you bought the standard controller by itself from JB. This bundle only includes additional digital content for NBA 2K22, so you’ll also need a copy of the game to make use of it.

If your heart is set on the Midnight Black controller, mWave has the cheapest sale price at $95.

Are there any PS5 controller accessories on sale too?

There’s the Dualsense Charging Station, which will let you charge two PS5 controllers simultaneously. It’s a pretty simple click-in cradle dock that’ll help you avoid fussing around with USB ports and cables.

With an RRP of $49.95, the only place that seems to be offering a discount for the Dualsense Charging Station is mWave, where you can pick it up for $45.

And if you’re looking for some games to play with your brand new controller, there are a few decent deals for titles like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Elden Ring, and Guardians of the Galaxy currently available too, which you can check out here.