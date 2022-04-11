See Games Differently

RimWorld’s ‘Refused Classification’ In Australia To Be Reviewed

Published 1 hour ago: April 11, 2022 at 12:45 pm -
Filed to:australian classification board
australian governmentdrugsrimworldsteam
RimWorld’s ‘Refused Classification’ In Australia To Be Reviewed
Image: Ludeon Studios

We’ve got a positive update on the whole RimWorld situation, folks!

Just in case you missed it, here’s a little rundown of the TL;DR history of RimWorld‘s release and subsequent battle with the Australian Classification Board. RimWorld was originally released in 2013 as an early access game, received an update in 2016 that added drugs to the game, and came out of early access and became an officially released game on Steam in 2018.

This year, a multi-platform version of the game was refused classification by the Australian Classification Board. This suggested that there are plans to release RimWorld on multiple consoles, which is neat! Unfortunately, the Australian Government HATES drugs, even if they are not in the real world.

It’s pretty funny considering RimWorld has been available for PC in Australia since 2018 with no issues, but the revelation then caused for RimWorld to be removed from sale on the Australian Steam store due to the refused classification. What a relief that the Australian Government is finally taking a stand against drugs existing in a video game, this is exactly what everybody was begging for!

Alas, the drama that ensued has now resulted in the classification refusal now being up for review, announced by RimWorld developer Tynan Sylvester on Twitter.

According to the Australian Classification website,

The Classification Review Board has received an application to review the classification of the computer game, RimWorld.RimWorld was classified RC (Refused Classification) by the Classification Board on 28 February 2022.

The Classification Review Board will meet on Wednesday 20 April 2022 to consider the application. The decision and reasons will later be published on www.classification.gov.au.

If an individual or organisation wishes to apply for standing as an interested party to this review, please write to the Convenor of the Review Board. The names of interested parties will be disclosed in the Review Board’s final decision report, unless requested otherwise.

Considering Sylvester states in the tweet above that they’re working with ‘legal professionals and expert witnesses’ to get the game classified for multi-platform release and reinstated into the Australian Steam library, we can only hope that the Australian Government will reconsider and let us have RimWorld back.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

