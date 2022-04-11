RimWorld’s ‘Refused Classification’ In Australia To Be Reviewed

We’ve got a positive update on the whole RimWorld situation, folks!

Just in case you missed it, here’s a little rundown of the TL;DR history of RimWorld‘s release and subsequent battle with the Australian Classification Board. RimWorld was originally released in 2013 as an early access game, received an update in 2016 that added drugs to the game, and came out of early access and became an officially released game on Steam in 2018.

This year, a multi-platform version of the game was refused classification by the Australian Classification Board. This suggested that there are plans to release RimWorld on multiple consoles, which is neat! Unfortunately, the Australian Government HATES drugs, even if they are not in the real world.

It’s pretty funny considering RimWorld has been available for PC in Australia since 2018 with no issues, but the revelation then caused for RimWorld to be removed from sale on the Australian Steam store due to the refused classification. What a relief that the Australian Government is finally taking a stand against drugs existing in a video game, this is exactly what everybody was begging for!

Alas, the drama that ensued has now resulted in the classification refusal now being up for review, announced by RimWorld developer Tynan Sylvester on Twitter.

Good news! The Australian Classification Board it going to review their ruling which banned RimWorld from sale in Australia. We’ve got some legal professionals and expert witnesses helping out, so I’m optimistic. Thanks everyone for your support on this.https://t.co/GxvWIUtgCo — Tynan Sylvester (@TynanSylvester) April 8, 2022

According to the Australian Classification website,

The Classification Review Board has received an application to review the classification of the computer game, RimWorld.RimWorld was classified RC (Refused Classification) by the Classification Board on 28 February 2022. The Classification Review Board will meet on Wednesday 20 April 2022 to consider the application. The decision and reasons will later be published on www.classification.gov.au. If an individual or organisation wishes to apply for standing as an interested party to this review, please write to the Convenor of the Review Board. The names of interested parties will be disclosed in the Review Board’s final decision report, unless requested otherwise.

Considering Sylvester states in the tweet above that they’re working with ‘legal professionals and expert witnesses’ to get the game classified for multi-platform release and reinstated into the Australian Steam library, we can only hope that the Australian Government will reconsider and let us have RimWorld back.