Ruby’s YouTube Recommendations: Design Doc Showcases The Evolution Of Mario Kart Tracks

Good tidings, gamers, goblins and ghouls! I am back, a day late like a red hot dumbarse, for Ruby’s YouTube Recommendations!

As mentioned, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This week, we’ll be looking at the evolution of a classic.

The intricacies of game design

Warbot is a YouTuber, editor, and motion graphic animator who runs one of the best shows on YouTube — Design Doc.

Design Doc is a YouTube channel that delves into the depth of game design, looking at the thought processes that go into level designs, boss designs and game mechanics. The channel is packed to the brim with content, considering its been around for 14 years now. His series ‘Good Design, Bad Design’ takes a look at examples of great games with very fleshed out concepts of game design in comparison with huge stinkers. Love it.

I have to recommend the entire channel because it’s simply a treat, but I’ll settle for now with showing you Design Doc’s most recent video, Mario Kart Tracks: How Have They Evolved?

How have the Mario Kart tracks evolved?

Design Doc’s video goes back to the very beginning of the Mario Kart series, using a reasonable 36 minutes to separately focus on the tracks of each game. As he moves from one game to the next, there’s clear analysis of the evolution between each game with the assistance of great visuals. The editing is simple yet effective, and the point is direct.

As I said before I recommend Design Doc’s whole channel, as there’s nothing better than someone answering the gaming questions that nobody asked yet everybody is overjoyed to see answered. You know what I mean? You can also support him on Patreon.

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!