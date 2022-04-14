Screen Queensland Launches New Game Grants For Local Developers

This year so far has been a pretty huge one for the Australian games industry. Only recently, we saw Australian game developers Witch Beam and Beethoven & Dinosaur win big at the 2022 BAFTA Game Awards.

In terms of government initiatives for our games industry, we’ve also seen some steps in the right direction. Screen Australia launched a grant initiative for small developers, Film Victoria became VicScreen to move more focus into Victoria’s booming gaming industry, and the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA) released a 2022 Federal Election Policy Platform to try and get the government to tap into our games industry.

Today, we look to Queensland in particular, which only recently saw a 15 per cent tax rebate put in place for game developers in an attempt to boost the industry in their state. The Queensland Government, through Screen Queensland, has today announced that its local games sector will receive yet another boost with a new Game Grants Program.

According to a statement from the Queensland Government, the new grants aim to financially support Queensland-based games projects from the prototype stage until full launch, providing up to $90,000 in non-recoupable funding.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said of the new initiative, “Our new Game Grants Program is the next step to expanding the local games sector, with a deeper, more customised approach to supporting homegrown, diverse talent.”

The program provides funding for Prototype, Vertical Slice/Early Access and Full Games Release, with capped support of $20,000, $50,000, and $90,000 for each phase respectively. This means that game developers both ’emerged and established’ will be able to get a hefty bit of financial support throughout the entire development process.

This move by Screen Queensland comes after IGEA provided them with industry data and consultation, with IGEA CEO Ron Curry applauding them for their commitment to supporting the local games industry.

“Screen Queensland have consulted, listened and actioned impressive funding levers for the games industry,” said Mr Curry. “We are confident that Queensland will see continued growth and employment in this sector, and expand on the excellent results and reputation achieved across the world from games that have been created locally.”

Similarly to the waterfall of support for the Victorian games industry after the roaring success of Untitled Goose Game, it seems like the heartwarming puzzle game Unpacking and its multiple accolades and continuing success might be what’s sparked this push for more funding in the industry. It just goes to show that indie games are truly the grassroots revival that the industry needs!

To apply for the grant, you can head to the Game Grants page on the Screen Queensland website.