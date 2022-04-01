ScribbleTaku 2

A happy April Fool’s Day to all who celebrate. I hope you all faked your deaths, pretended to be pregnant, and prank-proposed to your significant others on this very special and definitely-not-disastrous day.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku made me go to a very scary place… The ocean. The ocean is absolutely terrifying, especially the further down you go. That idea is really put on display with the game Subnautica. God, that game is scary to me. There can be some moments of beauty, but ultimately I was so scared of looking around in case there was a horrid sea monster.

The top spot for last week has to go to Mad Danny, but it looks like almost everybody got it right! Shouts out!

This next one’s a little obvious, a little goofy, and a little silly. Really, it’s a test of time. What is this game?