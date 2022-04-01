ScribbleTaku 2

See Games Differently

1
Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: April 1, 2022 at 4:07 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

A happy April Fool’s Day to all who celebrate. I hope you all faked your deaths, pretended to be pregnant, and prank-proposed to your significant others on this very special and definitely-not-disastrous day.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku made me go to a very scary place… The ocean. The ocean is absolutely terrifying, especially the further down you go. That idea is really put on display with the game Subnautica. God, that game is scary to me. There can be some moments of beauty, but ultimately I was so scared of looking around in case there was a horrid sea monster.

Gif: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The top spot for last week has to go to Mad Danny, but it looks like almost everybody got it right! Shouts out!

This next one’s a little obvious, a little goofy, and a little silly. Really, it’s a test of time. What is this game?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

