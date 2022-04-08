ScribbleTaku 2

TGIF my friends! Hope your week hasn’t been too much of a slog.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an obvious one, but was fun to draw nonetheless. The game was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a game where you go from a boy to a man by simply pulling a sword out of a stone.

This could be considered ‘wish fulfilment media’, as it conveys something we all wish we could do: forego the horrors of puberty entirely and also be able to fit into all the clothes we owned as a child as if they grew with us.

The winner of last week ScribbleTaku is namiwakiru, who literally guessed the game one minute after it got posted. Speedy shouts out!

I love this next game a lot. What is it?