ScribbleTaku 2

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 49 mins ago: April 8, 2022 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

TGIF my friends! Hope your week hasn’t been too much of a slog.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an obvious one, but was fun to draw nonetheless. The game was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, a game where you go from a boy to a man by simply pulling a sword out of a stone.

This could be considered ‘wish fulfilment media’, as it conveys something we all wish we could do: forego the horrors of puberty entirely and also be able to fit into all the clothes we owned as a child as if they grew with us.

Gif: Nintendo

The winner of last week ScribbleTaku is namiwakiru, who literally guessed the game one minute after it got posted. Speedy shouts out!

I love this next game a lot. What is it?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • I was spawn camping your posts for the awesome prizes.
    (Still haven’t gotten any btw, I assume they are all in the mail)

    Uhhhh….The Greatest American Hero…Remastered.

