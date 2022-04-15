See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 50 mins ago: April 15, 2022 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Happy Good Friday! I hope your Friday is Good and also Friday.

In a first time for ScribbleTaku 2 since I began it a little while ago, nobody guessed last week‘s ScribbleTaku! Oh my word!

I tried to be as vague as I could with this one, only giving little hints here and there so as to not give it away, but it seems like I was a little too vague. Last week’s game was Journey!

journey
Gif: That Game Company

I can’t shout anybody out because nobody got it right… I’m so sorry! No shouts out!

Alright, I think this one is a little easier, and it’s really just a case of who remembers it. What’s this game?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.