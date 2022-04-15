ScribbleTaku 2

Happy Good Friday! I hope your Friday is Good and also Friday.

In a first time for ScribbleTaku 2 since I began it a little while ago, nobody guessed last week‘s ScribbleTaku! Oh my word!

I tried to be as vague as I could with this one, only giving little hints here and there so as to not give it away, but it seems like I was a little too vague. Last week’s game was Journey!

I can’t shout anybody out because nobody got it right… I’m so sorry! No shouts out!

Alright, I think this one is a little easier, and it’s really just a case of who remembers it. What’s this game?