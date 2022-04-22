ScribbleTaku 2

Howdy goblins! Hope the short week has been kind to you.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku made me smile when I drew it because not only was it cute, but it was of a game that I loved a lot as a kid and really hope to see a return of in time (although knowing it’s publisher Konami, if it had a re-release it would probably be done in the worst way). The game was Eledees for the Nintendo Wii, or Elebits if you’re outside of Australia. The game puts you in control of the son of two scientists that specialise in the energy source of the Eledees, who are little guys that power electronics. This is a certified Little Guy Game!

Mad Danny got this one, knowing both titles! Shouts out!

This next one I am apologising for. I let my depravity get the better of me, but I feel like it makes sense considering the consensus around this game. What game is it?