See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

2
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 11 mins ago: April 22, 2022 at 12:30 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Howdy goblins! Hope the short week has been kind to you.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku made me smile when I drew it because not only was it cute, but it was of a game that I loved a lot as a kid and really hope to see a return of in time (although knowing it’s publisher Konami, if it had a re-release it would probably be done in the worst way). The game was Eledees for the Nintendo Wii, or Elebits if you’re outside of Australia. The game puts you in control of the son of two scientists that specialise in the energy source of the Eledees, who are little guys that power electronics. This is a certified Little Guy Game!

Get out of the toilet, that’s where shit and piss goes! (Image: Konami)

Mad Danny got this one, knowing both titles! Shouts out!

This next one I am apologising for. I let my depravity get the better of me, but I feel like it makes sense considering the consensus around this game. What game is it?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.