ScribbleTaku 2

Howdy doody gamers! Hope the short week was kind to you, and you all enjoyed playing 2-Up on the only day that you’re allowed to.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to all the horned up freaks that were gagging for a giant busty vampire lady. Of course, the game was Resident Evil: Village, one of the best games of last year as well as one of the most snubbed.

Based on reference alone, this one’s gotta go to djbear (but I advise you all to give me the name of the game in future AS WELL AS a funny goof). Shouts out!

This next one is a real twister, and might be hard unless you really know the game. However, sometimes challenges are necessary in life. What game is it?