Super Kiwi 64, A Low-Poly Ode To Rare’s Past, Is Hitting Nintendo Switch This Year

When it comes to the video game world, sometimes it’s just nice to reject modernity and return to monke, and Super Kiwi 64 looks like it’s doing just that (in the best way).

Indie game developer Siactro has had a fairly recent history of sniping players with blasts from the past. If you’re a fan of the OG Banjo-Kazooie games, Siactro might just become your new favourite developer. With games like Macbat 64, Toree 3D, and Kiwi 64, it’s clear to see that the age of low-poly games holds a soft spot in Siactro’s heart.

If you’re already a fan of Siactro’s work or have found yourself intrigued by the concept of low-poly graphics in an age of hyper-realism, you’ll be excited to find that Siactro has announced today that Kiwi 64 will be getting a sequel this year with Super Kiwi 64 on the way.

You can watch the full announcement trailer video below:

While still maintaining the visage of the Banjo-Kazooie era, Super Kiwi 64 seems to be going for an approach similar to Super Mario 64, both in name and in ability to go to different levels freely. According to Siactro’s description of the game, features will include:

Low-poly late ’90s retro looks.

Kiwi can jump, glide, corkscrew-attack and stick to walls in order to jump up almost every wall.

The levels can be played in any order, and not every level needs to be finished in order to collect enough to reach the ending.

Features a bird with a long beak!

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner and haven’t played Toree 3D or Toree 2, I highly recommend giving them a go. Being able to play games that look and feel like the games we used to play on the Nintendo 64 on a modern console is an absolute treat. Not to mention they’re both $1.49 in the Nintendo eShop, so it’s a very small price to pay for a whole lot of fun.

Super Kiwi 64 doesn’t have a set release date yet, but will be releasing this year for PC and the Nintendo Switch.