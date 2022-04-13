‘Suspended’ Valorant Pro Sinatraa Announces Return To Competition

Ousted esports player Jay “Sinatraa” Won, who was suspended from his Valorant team the Sentinels last year for six months due to sexual assault allegations and failure to cooperate with an investigation, announced a return to the competitive scene. While he hasn’t signed to a team, Sinatraa confirmed that his first choice is with his former Los Angeles Sentinels teammates.

Sinatraa announced the news on Twitter, saying he’s “ready for a return to competitive play and will start tryouts this week.” And it’s likely the former Overwatch League MVP will rejoin the Los Angeles-based squad when he gets back. Though the Sentinels haven’t said anything publicly, Dot Esports and Upcomer report he may replace Jared “zombs” Gitlin, a Sentinels player who’s been absent as of late.

It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week. — Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 12, 2022

This comes a year after Sinatraa’s ex-girlfriend accused him of sexual assault. His ex, who was in a nine-month relationship with Sinatraa, shared harrowing details of his abusive behaviour, including an audio file in which Sinatraa continued to have sex with her despite her audibly saying no multiple times. The Sentinels suspended Sinatraa after the news broke in March 2021. Riot Games also got involved two months later, pursuing its own investigation and ultimately handing Sinatraa a six-month suspension for “failing to fully cooperate.” At the time, Sinatraa’s ex said she didn’t drop any charges against Sinatraa. It’s unclear where things stand now, as any social media account tied to her has disappeared.

Despite the serious accusations, the announcement of Sinatraa’s return was met with tons of praise from folks like NRG pro streamers Flexinja and hazed, who celebrated Sinatraa’s comeback. Of course, not everyone was stoked about Sinatraa showing his face again in the competitive scene, particularly with the allegations still hovering over him.

Two weeks ago, I explained very clearly how Coluge's promotion to professional Overwatch was earned through real change on his part. Here's why Sinatraa's return is much more problematic and dangerous. 🧵 https://t.co/V2663cETrn — CUTIE SWEETIE, OR WHATEVER THE FUCK (@Briggsycakes) April 12, 2022

Despite potentially courting controversy, the Sentinels have already started putting Sinatraa in videos. On the esports organisations’ YouTube channel, Sinatraa can be seen playing Valorant alongside his teammates in a video posted just this week. It’s unclear when he’ll make a full return, but it’s quite likely.

Kotaku reached out to the Sentinels, Sinatraa, and Riot Games for comment but did not receive an immediate reply.