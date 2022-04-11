See Games Differently

The Art Of Apollo 10½ Is A Space Age Wonder

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: April 11, 2022 at 10:15 am -
Image: Netflix

It’s kinda flown under the radar a little, maybe because it launched straight to Netfflix, but Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10½ came out earlier this month and is, if nothing else, a very cool visual record of a very certain point in time.

This is of course very much Linklater’s thing, from Dazed and Confused to Everybody Wants Some, but this movie is a little bit different. Because it’s animated, everything just feels that bit more exaggerated, and vibrant; watch the trailer below and some of the very 60s things you’ll see, like cracking open the lid of a bottle on an ancient soda machine, look like the kind of wonderfully deliberate animated sequence of an otherwise mundane act you’d see in, say, a Miyazaki film.

I love it. Below you’ll find a collection of works from a number of different artists who worked on the film, much of it environmental art and backgrounds that help set the scene that this is a deeply 1969 movie. You’ll find links to each artist’s portfolio in their names.

Nicoletta Bea

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Simon Demaret

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Morgan Prost

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Svetlana Snezhkova

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Maciej Sidorowicz

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Léa Pinto

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Vincent Bisschop

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Michal Lisowski

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Lorenzo Natale

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Eric Cousin

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Tom Jilesen

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Jean Leleu

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

Alex Vaulin

Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix
Image: NetflixImage: Netflix

