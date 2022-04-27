Get Ready To Grab A Deal During Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022

Click Frenzy Mayhem will be kicking off on Tuesday, May 24 and run for 53 hours, during which there will be over 1,000 deals available. With the sheer amount of offers available, you’re bound to find a nice deal going for something you either want or need.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sale event.

When is Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022?

Click Frenzy Mayhem starts at 7pm (AEST) Tuesday, May 24 and will run until midnight on Thursday, May 26. That means you have 53 hours to snap up a deal.

During Click Frenzy, there will also be massive 99% deals, which are exactly what they sound like. Previous sales have included the PlayStation 4 for $4, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $3 and a LEGO Roller Coaster set for $5, so expect some monumental savings.

You’ll need to have a Click Frenzy membership to access any of these 99% off deals when they go live, so be sure to sign up for free beforehand so you don’t miss out. Stock for these deals will be limited and considering the size of the discounts, expect them to sell out fast.

This membership will also give you access to all of these deals 30 minutes before the event officially starts.

What deals are available during Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022?

While we won’t know what the actual deals will be until the event officially starts, there’s been enough past Click Frenzy events that we have a decent idea of what to expect.

During the Click Frenzy Main Event sale that took place back in November 2021, most of the best deals were geared towards gaming PCs and home appliances. Some of the highlight deals included up to 40% off select Dell monitors, up to 26% off select LG TVs and 30% off JBL headphones. While you shouldn’t expect these exact deals during Click Frenzy Mayhem, it’s not too big of a stretch to suggest that we’ll see similar deals for laptops, TVs and gaming.

We’ll be collecting some of the deals on offer during the event here, so bookmark this page and be sure to head back when the sale event starts.

This article has been updated since its original publication.