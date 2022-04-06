The Coolest Cosplay Of WonderCon 2022

After a few years of covid-19 pushing conventions online, 2022’s con season is off to a strange start, as fans head out with their finest geeky masks and their best in costuming. This past weekend’s WonderCon was no exception, bringing everyone from comic book heroes to the stars of Trek and Wars out in force at the Anaheim Convention Centre. Check out a few highlights below!

Gamora Strikes a Pose

Moon Knight Gets a Friend

Warhammer 40,000‘s Sister of Battle Defends Herself

Guns Out

Demon Slayer’s Mitsuri Kanroji

Nightwing? Moon Knight? NightKnight?

Two Spiders, a Sorcerer, and an Incredible

Kingdom Heart’s Axel and Terra

Master Chief’s New Hobby (Featuring a Peculiar Pickle)

Deadpool and Raven Team Up

The Scarlet Spider Strikes

Lord of the Rings’ Eowyn Rides for Ruin

Mr. Negative Masks Up

Scarlet Witch, Ready for a Multiverse of Madness

Obi-Wan, Ahsoka, and Satine’s New Jawa Friend

Kingdom Heart’s Sora Stops for a Chat

Indiana Jones, Nathan Drake, and a Green Lantern Trade Stories

Deadpool Photobombs the DC Multiverse

A Crown of Horns

Obi-Wan and Anakin Find Some Competition

Star Trek Officers Always Come Prepared

Tron Legacy Cosplay? In 2022? It’s More Likely Than You’d Think

He’s a Really Good Lawyer

Into the LokiVerse

Does a Puppet Need Their Own Con Ticket?

Cable Picked a Year to Teleport Back To

Jubilee’s Ready for the Fireworks

By the Hoary Hosts of Hoggoth, it’s Doctor Strange!

Face it Tiger… This Might Not be the Jackpot You Thought It Was

Spideys, Presumably Discussing How their Webshooters Work

Violet Parr’s Ready to Be Seen

Too Many Spiders to Point At

The Web of Fate’s Finest Spiders

The Lil’est Mando

Get Ready to See This Pose at Every Comic Con This Year