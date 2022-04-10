The Week In Games: Nobody Saves The World On April 14

Nobody Saves The World, which already had fans on Xbox and PC after releasing on those platforms in January, makes its way over to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later this week.
I’m too busy still playing Lego Star Wars and Nightmare Reaper on Steam to play anything else. Luckily, this is mostly a quiet week for me. Maybe I’ll have some time to finally finish Stranger of Paradise!
Here’s all the other stuff coming out this week:
Monday, April 11
- Double Shot Gals | Switch
Tuesday, April 12
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim | Switch
- B.I.O.T.A. | PC
- Cathedral | PS4
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs | Switch
- Sephonie | PC
Wednesday, April 13
- Car Detailing Simulator | PC
- Pad of Time | Switch
Thursday, April 14
- Bunny Mahjo | Switch
- Bush Hockey League | Switch
- Cat Cafe Manager | Switch, PC
- CRIMESIGHT | PC
- Death Park 2 | Switch
- Gotta Protectors: Cart of Darkness | Switch
- Inner Voices | Switch
- Labyrinth of the Chaka King | Switch
- Nobody Saves The World | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Pinball Freedom | Switch
- Pretty Girls Rivers | PS5, PS4, Switch
- Road 96 | Ps5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Rotund Rebound | Switch
- RUN: The World In-Between | Switch, PC
- Shooting Star Island | Switch
- Sockventure | Switch
- TAPE: Unveil the Memories | PS4, PC
- Toodee and Topdee | Switch
Friday, April 15
- A Sketchbook About Her Sun | PS4, Switch
- Flower Shop: Summer In Fairbrook | Switch
- Formula Retro Racing | Switch
- Kingdom Workshop | PC
- Lumberhill | Switch
- Sally Face | Xbox One
- Taito Milestones | Switch
- Tormented Souls | Switch
- Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril | Xbox One
- Wild West Corps | Switch
