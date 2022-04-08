There’s A Full Size Lego F1 Car At The Australian Grand Prix This Weekend

Lego has rolled out a full-size replica of McLaren’s MCL36 F1 1 car at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

The car, which is constructed from almost 300,000 bricks, aims to replicate the recent F1 Race Car kit that Lego launched in February. The build was constructed by local master builder Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught, who’s brought his usual attention-t0-detail to bear here. Not only has McNaught recreated the car’s frame such that you can actually sit within it, but he’s also recreated the car’s V6 engine complete with moving pistons. The car also has steering activated through the cockpit and a working differential lock. It took McNaught just under 1900 hours to complete the mammoth build.

The car is free to view and is located in the Great Ocean Road section of the festival, down near the Versor Tech Hub. That’s right near Gate 10, if you’re coming in through there. Head on over and get your photo taken with the car, and get a quick look at the official Lego Technic F1 kit while you’re there.

We’ll have a full review of the Lego Technic McLaren F1 Race Car kit on Kotaku Australia in the coming weeks. Please keep an eye out for that one. For more Lego, check out our review of the Lego Nintendo Entertainment System right here!