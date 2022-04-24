Everything We Know About Thor’s Electric Fourth Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been with us for 14 years now and in that time one character that has made his mark is Thor Odinson. Aussie legend Chris Hemsworth has carried the hammer through seven different Marvel movies and now he’s getting the rare opportunity to front his fourth solo movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor’s initial two movies may not have been as well-received as some of the other Marvel movies, but things undeniably turned around with Thor: Ragnarok. Taika Waititi breathed new life into the Thor series with a wildly comedic and action-packed take on the franchise and he’s back to do it again in Thor 4.

Here’s what we know about the next Thor film.

What’s Thor up to in Love and Thunder?

Thor 4 looks to be one of the most exciting films in the series for many reasons.

When Thor: Love and Thunder was announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), it came with the announcement that not only would Waititi and Hemsworth be coming back but so would Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

Except, Jane is going to look a little different this time around.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be drawing from the notable Mighty Thor comic book storyline which sees Jane Foster wield Mjolnir and become a female iteration of Thor.

Adding to the female power is the return of Valkyrie who we last saw crowned as the King of New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame.

Tessa Thompson announced at SDCC that Valkyrie would be “looking for her Queen” in Thor 4, meaning that the character’s LGBTQ+ comic book roots will become canon in this latest film. We love to see it.

As for Thor himself, the last we saw of the God of Thunder he was off on a spacefaring trip with the Guardians of the Galaxy. How that will all be resolved, we can’t be sure, but we’ll likely find out in Thor 4 seeing as the Guardians actors were spotted on the film’s set.

Thor was also massively overweight after his dark period in Avengers: Endgame, but Chris Hemsworth has been spotted looking more bulked than ever on the Thor 4 set, so presumably (as the teaser trailer suggests) we’ll see him undertake a fitness journey.

Thor will also have his hands full with a new enemy, Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr has a personal vendetta against the gods, which doesn’t bode well for our mate the God of Thunder.

Adding to all the chaos of Thor 4 is the possibility of Space Sharks, Thor’s giant flying goats and the return of Waititi’s character Korg.

Waititi confirmed that Thor 4 is “so over the top in the very best way”. Considering how Ragnarok turned out, it seems Thor: Love and Thunder is going to take things even further.

Who is in the cast?

As expected, plenty of familiar faces are returning for Thor’s fourth adventure.

The holy trinity of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson returns as Thor, Jane Foster and Valkyrie, respectively.

Chris Pratt (Peter Quill), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax) and Vin Diesel (Groot) are all expected to reprise their roles as the Guardians of the Galaxy, although it’s unknown how large a role they will play in the film.

The main newcomer to the franchise will be Christian Bale who is stepping in to the villain role as Gorr the God Butcher, as well as Russell Crowe who seemingly leaked his role as Zeus to the press last year.

Also returning are Thor alumni Jaimie Alexander as Sif and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Set photos have additionally revealed that Thor 4 may reprise the theatrical spoof that was shown in Ragnarok with Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy showing up in cameo roles as theatre actors playing Loki, Odin, Thor and Hela.

While Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has been a staple in the Thor films, it seems the trickster may not show up this time around seeing as he’s been preoccupied with his own TV show Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed once again by Taika Waititi who also wrote the script with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor 4: Trailers

If you’re after trailers, you’ve come to the right place. Marvel Studios dropped its first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder early on April 19. In it, we get a glimpse of Thor’s journey as he decides to move away from the superhero life post-Thanos.

In the teaser trailer, we see the God of Thunder hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy, (which is where things left off for him) and we also get a look at Valkyrie settling into her role as King.

Most interestingly, however, we get a sneak peek of Jane Foster’s Thor. You can watch it all below.

What should you watch before Thor 4?

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the franchise so it’s worth doing your homework before you head into that cinema.

Some required Marvel viewing includes Thor’s first three films: Thor, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.

Alongside those, it’s worth seeing the Avengers movies, particularly Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. You can also familiarise yourself with the Guardians of the Galaxy movies if you don’t know who those characters are.

All of these you’re able to find over on Disney+.

When can we see it?

Thor: Love and Thunder’s release date has changed multiple times due to COVID-19. Filming was undertaken right here in Australia, at Sydney’s Fox Studios in 2021, and has since wrapped up so things are hopefully on track for its 2022 release date.

Assuming this one sticks, Aussies will be able to see Thor 4 in cinemas on July 7, 2022.

We’ll keep you posted on any more news regarding Thor: Love and Thunder as we get closer to its release!

This article on Thor 4 has been updated since its original publish date to include details of the teaser trailer release.