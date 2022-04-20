TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Stars Original Cast, Out This Summer

Today, we got a better look at TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, an upcoming four-player side-scrolling beat-’em-up being developed by Streets of Rage 4 publisher Dotemu. This new retro-looking action game is heavily inspired by Konami’s popular TMNT arcade classics and the original 1987 animated show. It was even revealed today that some voice actors from the beloved cartoon series are coming back to reprise their characters in the game, which is now due out summer of this year.

In a video posted today by IGN, Dotemu presented the first two levels of Shredder’s Revenge, showcasing the game’s gorgeous, vibrant retro-inspired art and action. Oh, and listen to that fantastic music. I’m not even a big TMNT fan and even I’m excited to play this.

Listen closely to the video and you might hear some familiar voices. That’s because, alongside this new gameplay video, Dotemu also announced that the game will feature the four original turtle voice actors from the 1980s animated TMNT show. Those actors are: Townsend Coleman (Michelangelo), Barry Gordon (Donatello) Cam Clarke (Leonardo), and Rob Paulsen (Raphael).

The video includes the game’s first two levels: Channel 6 Studios and the Streets of New York. Fans of the show know that Channel 6 is where famous reporter, TMNT ally and yellow jumpsuit fan April O’Neil works. Last year, Dotemu confirmed that O’Neil will be a playable character, as will Master Splinter, aka that big rat that trained the sewer-dwelling, pizza-loving foursome. Now we just need Casey Jones as a playable fighter.

It was also confirmed today via IGN that the game will be out this summer, but we still don’t have a specific release date. Before this, we only knew it was coming out sometime this year.

Whenever in summer it finally does drop, this co-op action game will be available on basically every platform out there, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, TMNT fans also have the upcoming Cowabunga Collection to look forward to. That collection combines 16 classic TMNT games across multiple platforms into one awesome-looking package. The collection is out sometime this year.