What Are You Playing This ANZAC Day Long Weekend?

Happy Friday, friends, and welcome to the second long weekend in as many weeks! A short week’s a good week, and with three days off ahead it’s time to figure out what we’re playing this weekend.

For some, ANZAC Day will mean a bit of an early start on Monday. Are you heading down to the local cenotaph for the Dawn Service? I always try to make the effort as a small tribute to my grandfather. A lot of years I’m foiled by traffic or other unforeseen complications. Let me know your ANZAC Day plans because I’m always interested to know how others engage with the holiday.

As for what we’re playing:

Sea of Thieves just dropped a big patch with a two-week event called The Shrouded Deep, and that brand new Athena’s Fortune voyage, so you know where’ll I’ll be this weekend. I got megalodon to hunt and Athena chests to steal. I can’t help but notice that Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion has gone up on Game Pass for PC, and I’m definitely in the mood to replay it. I think I’m also FINALLY ready to kick off my Weird West playthrough. Its mashup of wild west tropes with some horror greats looks right up my alley and I’m excited to crack into it.

Ruby’s decision to play Elden Ring did not bear much fruit, but we’re all very proud of her for giving it a go. She will be joining me in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, which she tells me she has not played before. I’m very keen to hear what she thinks, because this is such a Ruby game if you ask me.

But what are you getting into this weekend? Have you been brought low by Final Fantasy XIV‘s ongoing housing crisis? Are you picking up something new this afternoon, or returning to an old favourite? Let us know in the comments below, and don’t forget to join us on the Kotaku Australia Discord to tell us how your weekend went!

That’s it from us this week. We’ve got fun content planned for across the weekend and into Monday. Whether you’re staying in or getting up early to attend a dawn service on ANZAC Day, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you all back here on Tuesday.