What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Friends, we have once again made it through the week. The weekend beckons, and with it comes another opportunity to catch up on some gaming.

So: what’s on the docket this weekend?

After receiving a Logitech G923 TrueForce steering wheel in the mail last week, I have been converted into a sim racer. I now fear I’m going to become one of those people with a full driving rig and a subscription to iRacing. I’m going to need to move somewhere bigger if that’s the plan.

I’m also back on my Hitman BS. IO’s recent series of Hitman titles are my comfort games. Whenever I’m feeling down, I fire up Hitman 3 and tick off some challenges. With the whole series on Game Pass for PC, I can finally play it with a mouse and hit my shots. My long, long walk to 100% the whole trilogy remains undeterred.

God help me, I’ve been drawn back into Overwatch with my regular evening squad, and it’s been massively hitting the spot. I still have problems with the direction Overwatch‘s design ultimately took, but when that game sings, it still sounds so beautiful.

Finally, if I get a chance, I’d love to spend a bit of time in Weird West, which also just dropped on Game Pass. That Iberia World Update for Flight Simulator is also looking mighty inviting.

I think Ruby might finally be done with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. I wonder what she– I have just been handed a note from Ruby that says “I will play Kirby and the Forgotten Land until I am strong enough to fight God or become him.” So, I spose that’s what she’s playing this weekend.

But how about you? Sound off in the comments, give us your recs, tell us your Elden Ring stories, sing us your songs, and we’ll see you back here next week. Much love.