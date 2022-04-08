What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Friends, the good day is here again. We’ve made it through another week and that means forming a plan for the weekend ahead. So:

What are you playing this weekend?

Thanks to this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix here in beautiful Melbourne, I have F1 on the brain. Using my new Logitech G923 wheel to play F1 2021 has so far yielded results that some have described as “dismal”. I don’t know if you know this, but those cars go really fast. After Lando Norris set a 1:24:510 on Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit at Fortress Melbourne the other day, I wanted to see if I could get close. Let’s just say I’m gonna need to put in a bit of extra practice this weekend.

Beyond that, I’m very excited to tip a bit of time into Chinatown Detective Agency, which just dropped on Game Pass this morning. It’s a point-and-click detective adventure that requires real-world research to solve its many mysteries. If you know me at all, you’ll know that this is extremely my shit.

As for Ruby, she is extremely excited to finally crack into Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Toree 2. If you haven’t gotten a chance to play Toree 2 just yet, please give it a look. It’s a cute little 3D platformer with endless runner elements that, I think you’ll agree, is very Ruby indeed.

But that’s just whats on our minds this weekend. What’s on yours? Are you jumping into Lego Star Wars? Still pushing through Elden Ring or are you putting it down yet? Tell us what you’ll be playing in the comments below because we always love hearing your recommendations.

And that’s it for us this week! Thanks as always for hanging out and supporting what we do. If you’d like to hang out with us more and meet other Kotaku Australia readers like yourself, why not jump into our Discord? You’ll find Ruby and me chatting with readers throughout the day, and our community are super kind and welcoming.

Until next week, be well! If you’re in Sydney, please stay safe and dry as the rains come down. Much love, and we’ll see you all back here on Monday.