See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: April 29, 2022 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:au. regulars
nintendo switch sportsoverwatch 2Regularswhat are you playing this weekendwhat are you playing this weekend?
What Are You Playing This Weekend?
Image: Activision Blizzard

Another week down, friends! We’ve made it to the business end of The Good Day.

And with Friday’s arrival, we check in as always to see how you’re planning to spend your weekend. Any plans? Any games you’re planning to hook into? Give us the run down in the comments. We’re always keen to know what you guys are into.

For me, this weekend is going to be all about the Overwatch 2 beta. I know, we’ve been pretty hard on Activision Blizzard around here over the last year, and (we feel) rightly so. Overwatch 2 still has a way to go before it crosses the line, but this beta represents the first real chance a wider audience has to get to grips with it. After all the chaos of the last year, has the game come together smoothly? Does the beta provide a clear picture of why Blizzard created a full sequel instead of a formal expansion? I’ll do my best to answer your questions.

Did you opt-in for the beta? Did you actually get in? Let me know in the comments because the interest I’ve seen on socials is much higher than I honestly anticipated.

I’m also going to try to carve out time to finally tick off the new Legend of the Veil voyage in Sea of Thieves. It looks sick as hell and I’m really excited to get stuck in. I’m setting aside like six hours for it because, if I know my Athena voyages, this one will take a while.

We also got our Nintendo Switch Sports review code today. Ruby tells me will be spending part of her weekend gleefully swinging her arms about and pretending she is in any way athletic. Show her some support. I think we can all agree that, despite her insistence that she is baby, she is in fact very big and strong.

Thanks for hanging out with us this week! Whatever you get up to this weekend, please enjoy and please stay safe. We’ll see you back here on Monday.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.