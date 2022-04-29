What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Another week down, friends! We’ve made it to the business end of The Good Day.

And with Friday’s arrival, we check in as always to see how you’re planning to spend your weekend. Any plans? Any games you’re planning to hook into? Give us the run down in the comments. We’re always keen to know what you guys are into.

For me, this weekend is going to be all about the Overwatch 2 beta. I know, we’ve been pretty hard on Activision Blizzard around here over the last year, and (we feel) rightly so. Overwatch 2 still has a way to go before it crosses the line, but this beta represents the first real chance a wider audience has to get to grips with it. After all the chaos of the last year, has the game come together smoothly? Does the beta provide a clear picture of why Blizzard created a full sequel instead of a formal expansion? I’ll do my best to answer your questions.

Did you opt-in for the beta? Did you actually get in? Let me know in the comments because the interest I’ve seen on socials is much higher than I honestly anticipated.

I’m also going to try to carve out time to finally tick off the new Legend of the Veil voyage in Sea of Thieves. It looks sick as hell and I’m really excited to get stuck in. I’m setting aside like six hours for it because, if I know my Athena voyages, this one will take a while.

We also got our Nintendo Switch Sports review code today. Ruby tells me will be spending part of her weekend gleefully swinging her arms about and pretending she is in any way athletic. Show her some support. I think we can all agree that, despite her insistence that she is baby, she is in fact very big and strong.

Thanks for hanging out with us this week! Whatever you get up to this weekend, please enjoy and please stay safe. We’ll see you back here on Monday.