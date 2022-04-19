You Should Really Log Into Gran Turismo 7 This Week

If you’d been avoiding Gran Turismo 7 over the past month because of the, shall we say, restrictive economy, you should give it another shot. Last week, developer Polyphony Digital updated the game with a rash of new race events and one-hour endurance missions that pay out upwards of half a million credits; it also increased the number of used and legendary cars on sale at any given time. On Tuesday, the developer gave out invitations for all of the cars that require them in Brand Central, the game’s new car dealer. They won’t last forever though, so you should claim them while you have the chance.

A bit of background behind the invitation system. You need to be invited for the privilege to buy a handful of high-value cars in Brand Central, like the Enzo Ferrari, Veyron and Carrera GT. However, invitations can only be acquired through daily roulettes, which have been notoriously stingy with rewards. Furthermore, a glitch — GT7’s had many — previously made it so these invitations, which were designed to last for two weeks, expired sooner than intended.

Polyphony’s latest mea culpa is to just freely give invitations for every car to all players. They can only be claimed before April 24, so you’ll need to ensure you log on before then. At least they’ll now last 30 days from the point at which they were claimed, which gives you a little more time to grind to be able to afford them.

I logged in this morning and immediately went to claim the Carrera GT, a car I’d been desperate to own since I got my hands on the game but never could, because I was never invited to buy it. As a reminder, the cars that require invitations are as follows:

Aston Martin One-77 ’11 — 1,320,000 Cr.

Aston Martin Vulcan ’16 — 3,300,000 Cr.

Porsche Carrera GT ’04 — 2,300,000 Cr.

Ferrari La Ferrari ’13 — 1,600,000 Cr.

Enzo Ferrari ’02 — 2,500,000 Cr.

Ferrari FXX K ’14 — 3,600,000 Cr.

Lamborghini Veneno ’14 — 3,640,000 Cr.

Pagani Huayra ’13 — 1,350,000 Cr.

GT by Citroën Road Car ’08 — 1,000,000 Cr.

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 ’13 — 2,000,000 Cr.

GT7 is in a much better place now than it had been just three weeks ago, before this latest round of updates. It’s not perfect — the lobby system still inexplicably doesn’t allow hosts to change tracks, and you still can’t sell cars. But it’s getting there. At least now you might not have to buy Hagerty insurance to get an in-game McLaren F1 the next time it hits the legendary dealership.