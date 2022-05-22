22 Years Later, PS1 Classic Syphon Filter Will Soon Have Trophies

Starting next month, Sony is launching its kinda confusing tier-based PlayStation Plus service. For those who pay for the top tier, PS Plus Premium, you’ll get access to some older PS1 games. And, at least in the case of Syphon Filter, you’ll now be able to earn trophies while playing this 22-year-old classic.

I probably don’t need to tell you this, but Syphon Filter didn’t have PlayStation trophies when it launched back in 1999 on the original PlayStation console. But now, when it arrives next month as part of the big PS Plus relaunch, it will include a list of new trophies and even a platinum award for getting all the other trophies. This news comes via Sony’s Bend Studio, the original devs behind the first Syphon Filter game. It tweeted out Thursday that Syphon Filter will now support trophies on PS4 and PS5.

Incoming From Bend Studio:



Agency intel reports that Syphon Filter will include Trophies when it arrives on the all-new PlayStation Plus. pic.twitter.com/YVdMixZxBR — Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) May 19, 2022

As pointed out by Polygon, it’s likely Syphon Filter is using the same software emulation tech that Sony patented back in March of last year. In that patent, Sony shared details of software that would monitor an old game and could reward players with trophies when certain triggers were activated. This patent seems to imply that more old PS1 games will have trophy support when the new PS Plus rolls out next month, but that’s not been confirmed by Sony yet.

Kotaku has contacted Sony about more PS1 games getting trophies.

Syphon Filter (not Siphon Filter, autocorrect) is one of the many PS1 classics that will be available starting June 13 in North and South America. The game is a third-person shooter that stars Gabe Logan, a US secret agent who has to fight terrorists to stop a deadly virus from being used as a bioweapon. It was an odd, but interesting game that featured some really nice-looking running animations, a ridiculously powerful taser that could incinerate people from across the map, and some cool music. It would go on to spawn a whole franchise across multiple PlayStation consoles over the next decade.

But, at least for now, only the first game will be added to the new PS Plus Premium tier with trophies. That tier costs $US18 ($25) a month or $US120 ($167) a year. And don’t worry, we have a lot more information about the new PS Plus tier system if you need some help understanding it all.