Anniversary Website Sends Dragon’s Dogma 2 Rumour Mill Into Overdrive

New Dragon’s Dogma 2 rumours surface every year or so now, the game’s die-hard fan base clinging to hope that the beloved 2012 action RPG will get a sequel. The IP struck such a chord that, despite the fact that it has only one mainline game to its name, Dragon’s Dogma has never left the gaming consciousness. Capcom launched an MMO called Dragon’s Dogma Online in Japan back in 2015, before updating the flagship game as Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen in 2017. Netflix commissioned an anime based on the game in 2020 that went on to find some success.

The latest Dragon’s Dogma 2 rumour to get fans worked up is tied to a new DD website. Capcom made the site live this week to coincide with the game’s 10th anniversary. The site itself doesn’t contain much information, just some artwork from the game and a message from director Hideaki Itsuno. It reads:

“Dragon’s Dogma, first released in 2012, is celebrating its 10th anniversary! Thank you, Arisen, for taking up arms and braving through the impossible challenges laid ahead of you. We are forever grateful for your support throughout the years and hope you will join us in this momentous celebration of Dragon’s Dogma!”

There’s nothing on the site that indicates a sequel of any kind is in the offing. This has not stopped fans pouring over it for information anyway.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been rumoured to be in development at Capcom for several years. The 2021 Nvidia leak that revealed the existence of many games included a reference to Dragon’s Dogma 2. A hack of Capcom’s systems in 2020 also featured Dragon’s Dogma 2 on the publisher’s list of titles in active development. Both leaks have continued to pay out wins in the intervening period, leading many hardcore Dragon’s Dogma fans to think that such a production does indeed exist.

Dragon’s Dogma was conceived by designer Hideaki Itsuno. Itsuno’s team of Devil May Cry and Street Fighter veterans took inspiration from western RPGs. This reverence for games like Skyrim and Fable 2 helped Dragon’s Dogma find an audience in the West.