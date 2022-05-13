Are You Batty Enough To Fork Out $500 For This Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition?

EB Games has opened preorders for that massive Gotham Knights Collector’s Edition mentioned in Wednesday’s developer diary, and here’s the kicker: its $500.

What the hell do you get in a collector’s edition worth $500, you ask? You get a statue of the game’s four heroes, based on a piece of art by DC Comics artist Jim Lee, and a certificate of authenticity from the man himself. There’s a collectible map of Gotham City and an Augmented Reality Talon Key, whatever that is. You get a Deluxe Edition copy of the game and an absolute stack of in-game resources and skins. Here’s the full list from the EB Games website:

Full Game – Deluxe Edition

Visionary Pack Exclusive “Knightwatch by Jim Lee” Transmog Beyond Suitstyle, inspired by Batman Beyond universe Salvage to build new Gear Boosted Gear Exclusive Emote 3 Exclusive Suit Colorways Ultra Zur-En-Arrh Chroma Frost Tribute Asylum

Gotham Knights Exclusive New Guard Statue, inspired by Jim Lee

Promethium New Guard Transmogs

Jim Lee Certificate of Authenticity

Augmented Reality Talon Key

Gotham City: City of Bridges of collectible map

That’s a lot of in-game resources. You certainly won’t have a problem getting started with that much RPG capital.

In the end, what to make of this? By now, you know Kotaku Australia’s position on preordering games, but what’s your take on this one? Are you hype enough for Gotham Knights that you would be willing to part with $500 for it? Let me know in the comments.

Gotham Knights launches on October 25, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC. You can find out more about the game in our full explainer here.